Since the COVID pandemic began, hundreds of Damascus area citizens and friends of American Legion Post 171 entrusted their unserviceable American flags to the Post for proper retirement. The ceremony for accomplishing that was held at 6 p.m. on Flag Day, June 14, at the Post Home. Legionnaire Jim Serritella chaired the event.
Post Commander Fred Mitchell opened the ceremony, welcoming the several attendees. The Post Color Guard presented the Colors, and Commander Mitchell cited the presence of the empty chair honoring the approximately 82,000 servicemen and women who are Prisoners of War and/or Missing In Action. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem, Mitchell summarized the history of the flag retirement ceremony and read Ruth Apperson Rous’ famous and inspirational poem, “I Am The Flag.”
Post Sergeant-at-Arms Bill Green and Legionnaire Brownie Chichester presented the nearly 800 flags for inspection and proper disposal. In his remarks, Commander Mitchell approved the proper retirement of the flags, saying that the flags are “… a precious symbol of all we and our comrades have worked for and lived for and died for.” Post Chaplain Larry Matthews offered a prayer, committing “these flags, worn out in worthy service, to a clean and purging flame.” Following a moment of silence, Sergeant-at-Arms Green ignited the flame to the bier and “Taps” was played.
Damascus Boy Scout Troop 1397 and Damascus Station 14 of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue provided support for the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.