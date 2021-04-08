Recently, members of the Maryland State Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Frederick Chapter DAR, the Carrollton Manor Chapter DAR and the Sergeant Lawrence Everhart Chapter Sons of the American Revolution honored Ronald Pearcey, superintendent of Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. for his 55 years of dedicated service to both the cemetery and community.
Pearcey received a certificate of appreciation from the Maryland State Society DAR Regent Maureen Tipton. Presenting on behalf of Regent Tipton were MSSDAR state officers Joanne Baum and Liz Deering. Frederick Chapter DAR Regent Ramona Osborn and Carrollton Manor Regent Sharon Suarez presented certificates from their chapters.
SAR Sergeant Lawrence Everhart Chapter President Ron Harbaugh, chapter First Vice President Karl Woodcock and the Maryland Society Sons of the American Revolution Past President Don Deering presented a certificate to Pearcey to express their appreciation.
The ceremony was held at the gravesite of Francis Scott Key at Mount Olivet.
