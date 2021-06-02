To help increase access to educational programs for non-traditional learners, the Dr. Larry J. Warner Fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Frederick County and becomes one of its more than 740 component funds.
Founded by Natalie Warner in memory of her husband, the fund’s purpose is to provide grants to nonprofits that support educational programs for non-traditional learners in Frederick County, with preference for programs offered through the Allied Health Academy at Frederick Community College. Special consideration will also be given but not limited to programs that support those who are learning English as a second language and programs that support financial literacy and other tools that educate individuals to break the cycle of poverty.
Dr. Warner practiced dermatology in Frederick for 47 years and cared deeply about his community. The fund in his memory will help provide vital educational support to Frederick County non-traditional learners for generations to come.
Charitable memorial funds are one of the many ways the Community Foundation of Frederick County helps individuals, families, and organizations honor the memory of deceased loved ones by continuing to positively impact lives through grants and scholarships. For additional information about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.