EAA Chapter 524 members Tim and Doreen Reger, Ray Buzzard, and Mary Ann Alvarado met with Robert Finn, Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) at Frederick Municipal Airport (FDK), Airways Inn. The Veterans Build committee members met to discuss logistics, workforce and facility needs.
The “Veterans Build” was an inspiration by some of EAA Chapter 524 members. The build’s mission is for the education and social opportunity for Disabled American Veterans (DAV). The plan is to enable DAVs to create a flying club owned and operated by said flying club members. The idea is to make the flying club a not-for-profit for those members. Only Flying Club members will be able to fly the 750; test pilots, instructors (CFI) other designated officials will be allowed to fly the aircraft with the club members’ permission and insurance proof. All Chapter 524 members are encouraged to help with this project’s construction, provide expert instruction or just social support.
The chapter has searched and received funding for the plane through donations. Additionally, an engine for the build was donated (rebuilding the engine is another part of the project) and the Zenith CH 750 Cruzer Kit is on order (to arrive in June). The 750 Cruzer is an all-metal high wing kit aircraft that facilitates construction with basic skills and standard tools. It is versatile, comfortable, and an economical experimental aircraft choice. Robert Finn has offered to reach out to the Maryland Veterans and begin the process of generating interest and finding qualified candidates. During Finn’s visit to FDK, Ernest O’Roark exhibited some of the other cub’s homebuilt planes, a Zodiac, and the club’s Piper Cub restoration. A follow-on visit at the chapter hangar brought him face to face with the current construction of a Van’s RV-10. Steve Gross was on hand to explain the build, what he was seeing, and the time and commitment involved. The Veteran’s Build is ready for takeoff!
EAA Chapter 524 is one of 900 local chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association, the world’s largest organization for recreational flying. EAA 524 meets at Frederick Municipal Airport, 330 Aviation Way, Frederick, on the first Thursday of every month. Due to COVID control and prevention measures, meetings are currently being held on Zoom. Projections are to begin meeting in person again August 2021. More information on events and activities for EAA Chapter 524 can be found at chapters.eaa.org/EAA524 or www.facebook.com/EAA524
EAA embodies the spirit of aviation through the world’s most engaged community of aviation enthusiasts. EAA’s 219,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building and restoring recreational aircraft. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 800-JOIN-EAA (800-564-6322) or go to www.eaa.org. For continual news updates, connect with www.twitter.com/EAA.
Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs administer programs that provide service and benefits, outreach and advocacy, healthcare, assistance and access to veteran cemeteries to former military personnel and their dependents. For more information on Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs and its programs, go to https://veterans.maryland.gov. A quick reference guide is available for download; look for “Quick Links”, MDVA Quick Ref Guide.
