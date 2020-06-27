The Emmitsburg High School Alumni Association announces the winners of their annual EHSAA scholarship program. Seven $1,000 scholarships were awarded this year. The scholarship applicants were judged on involvement in school and community activities, as well as their academic work. Honors and work experience were also considered.
Recipients were as follows:
Alexi Baumgardner, daughter of Dwight and Kim Baumgardner, attending Virginia Wesleyan University working on her goal to become an orthopedic surgeon.
Max Bingman, son of William and Jennifer Bingman, plans to attend West Virginia University with the idea of becoming a neurosurgeon.
Grace Blanchard, daughter of Glenn and Maggie Blanchard, will attend Frederick Community College to study biology with the ultimate goal of becoming a veterinarian.
Gage Frantz, son of Robert and Juliann Frantz, has been accepted at Wheeling University to major in engineering science.
Aubrie Gadra, daughter of David and Lisa Gadra, plans to attend Towson University to start her career as a nurse practitioner in dermatology.
Molly Knighton, daughter of Shannon and Heather Knighton, will be going to Loyola University Maryland to become a high school history teacher.
Isaac Turner, son of Michael and Rhonda Turner, is planning to attend Brigham Young University and major in chemistry.
All recipients will be recognized at the Emmitsburg High School Alumni Association’s 96th annual banquet to be held Oct. 24.
