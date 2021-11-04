On Oct. 16, members of the Emmitsburg High School Alumni Association met at the Emmitsburg Fire and Ambulance Building for the 96th and 97th banquet. Due to the pandemic the 96th banquet was postponed a year. Approximately 150 attended with a social hour followed by dinner prepared by Keystone Family Restaurant and served by the Pen Mar Blue Star Mothers.
Bill Wivell, Class of 1966 and president, opened the meeting with the invocation, salute to the flag and prayer. Teachers from the high school were introduced: Mary Fiery, Betty Ann Hollinger and Joyce Bruchey. Veterans who served in WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, Iraq and Afghanistan wars were recognized as well as those who also served the country. Secretary and treasurers’ reports were shared and approved. There was no old or new business.
Scholarship winners and their perspective colleges for 2020 and 2021 were acknowledged by Phyllis Kelly, Class of 1965:
2020 — Alexi Baumgardner, Virginia Wesleyan University; Max Bingham, West Virginia University; Grace Blanchard, Frederick Community College; Gage Franz, Wheeling University; Audrie Gadra, Towson University; Molly Knighton, Loyola University; and Issac Turner, Brigham University.
2021 — Dylan Click, Virginia Tech; Emily Dewees, Hood College; Savannah Morris, Mount St. Mary’s University; and Gage Franz, Wheeling University.
The EHSAA has given 95 scholarships for a total of $89,000 since 1994.
The deceased members were recognized with a memorial station, listing the birth year and death date as well as obituaries collected by Mary Catherine Shields. Alan Brauer asked for a moment of silence in their honor.
Alan Brauer, Class of 1964, was elected president and Vickie Frushour, Class of 1971, will serve as assistant secretary. Phyllis Kelly, Class of 1965, will become vice president. Sam Valentine, treasurer, and Connie Fisher, secretary, both Class of 1964, and Joyce Bruchey, historian, Class of 1962, will continue their roles.
Joyce Bruchey shared a new book available, "EHS in The Emmitsburg Chronicle." Newspaper articles were collected from the website established by Eric Glass of the Taney Corp., “Archives of Emmitsburg Chronicle” from 1879-1918 and 1948-1977. With the help from Mary Mannix, librarian of the Maryland Room at the C. Burr Artz Library, and Joe Jennings, Maryland Room volunteer, over 500 articles were collected on EHS news.
The honored classes in attendance were recognized by sharing events that occurred during their senior years. Honored classes of 2020 ended in 0 and 5, while those of 2021 ended in 1 and 6. Displays with memorabilia from each honored class were assembled. Thomas Hoke, Class of 1940, was the oldest EHS graduate present and it was his 81st anniversary. The Class of 1950 was the first class required to attend 12 years thus there was no graduating class in 1949. A new addition, comprising a gym and cafeteria, was begun this year. The school newspaper, E-Hi Times, was published for the first time. The Class of 1955 had a class member, Ray Harner, who completed 11 years of perfect attendance. First discussion about consolidating Emmitsburg High and Thurmont High began during the senior year of the Class of 1956.
EHS girls were the county volleyball champs during the Class of 1960s senior year. Dr. Morningstar, a well-respected local doctor, came to town also. The Class of 1961 experienced the snowiest season in record-keeping history — 62.7 inches. During their senior year, the Class of 1965 saw the retirement of a beloved first grade teacher, Mrs. Leary, and the promotion of a respected shop teacher, Eugene Woods, to county supervisor of industrial arts. Land was bought for the new Emmitsburg-Thurmont High School in Thurmont and was to be named Catoctin. Emmitsburg PTA asked that ninth grade be included since only 10th, 11th and 12th grades were initially proposed. The Class of 1966 dedicated their yearbook to Vietnam soldiers (sold for $3).
The student body worked hard to present an outstanding production of "The Sound of Music." It was so well received that the cast was asked to perform it at Frederick High. Classes after 1968 graduated from Catoctin High. However, the classes of 1969, '70, '71 and '72 have been invited to join the EHS alumni association since they spent at least eight years at EHS. The Class of 1971 is the last class to celebrate a 50th anniversary at EHS. Bobbie Black of Catoctin Mountain Orchard gave apples to all honorees.
Anyone who attended Emmitsburg High School is encouraged to attend the annual banquet and meeting. The 2022 meeting will take place at Emmitsburg Fire and Ambulance building on Oct. 15. EHSAA executive committee also acknowledges Bill Wivell’s contributions serving as president for six years ,and the support of his wife, Rachel.
