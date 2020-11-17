The Frederick Arts Council announces that it has awarded Community Arts Development grants to 18 arts organizations and arts programs throughout Frederick County. The recipients include African American Resources — Cultural and Heritage Society, Downtown Frederick Partnership, Choral Arts Society of Frederick, Emmitsburg Community Chorus, Endangered Species (theater) Project, Frederick Regional Youth Orchestra, Frederick Symphony Orchestra, Maryland Ensemble Theatre, Maryland Wind Music, Other Voices Inc, Potters’ Guild of Frederick, Spires Brass Band, Clustered Spires Chorus, Delaplaine Arts Center, Frederick Children’s Chorus, Frederick Chorale, National String Symphonia, and the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
The purpose of the CAD grant program is to allow high-quality arts programming to be available to as many community members as possible. FAC’s CAD grant awards are supported by the Maryland State Arts Council and Frederick County.
“It has been a challenging year for arts organizations, but these exemplary groups continue to be leaders in Frederick’s arts community,” said Louise Kennelly, executive director of the Frederick Arts Council. “FAC is honored to support their important work.”
Serving as FY2020’s CAD committee chair was Griff Garwood.
For more information, including grant guidelines, please visit https://frederickartscouncil.org/what-we-do/grants-scholarships/community-arts-development-grants.
— For the Frederick News-Post
