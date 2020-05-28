Caity Byrne, award-winning balloon artist and owner of Frederick Balloon Co., is installing a 50-foot balloon arch at the suspension bridge along Carroll Creek for families to celebrate graduation and take photos at no cost on Sunday, May 31.
Participants are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines at the balloon arch.
“These students have worked so hard toward this achievement,” said Byrne. “For years, they have looked forward to a moment that won’t happen in the way they envisioned. We wanted to give them a ‘wow’ moment to remember.”
Byrne worked with the Downtown Frederick Partnership and the the Department of Parks and Recreation for this project. A Certified Balloon Artist, Byrne has decorated at The White House twice and has taught at numerous industry conventions.
The arch will encompass hundreds of biodegradable latex balloons as well as a 4-foot foil numbers and graduation elements.
For more information, visit www.frederickballoons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.