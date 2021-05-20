Pomp and circumstance played on a loop in Frederick Community College’s student center Thursday evening, echoing through a room that was sparsely populated but brimming with emotion.
It was the third and final day of the college’s modified graduation ceremonies, and students filed in at a staggered pace according to the brief time slots they’d been assigned. They signed in, donned their caps and gowns and walked across the stage as their name was read through a microphone.
For a moment, they could remove their masks and smile for photos, standing proudly in the center of the stage. Then it was over.
Despite the strangeness, students and staff said it was a moment of pride and gratitude.
“It’s pretty surreal,” said Stacey Herrera, who completed her associate’s degree in communication and attended the ceremony with her mom and daughter. “The fact that we even get to have this opportunity, with everything that happened last year … I’ll take what I can get.”
Nine-hundred-sixty-two graduates comprise FCC’s class of 2021. Their most common major was general studies, followed by business administration, STEM technology and nursing. The youngest among them was 16, the oldest 79.
That 79-year-old, Eileene Zimmer, is no stranger to the classroom. Though she didn’t attend the in-person event, she’s planning to take herself out for a fancy dinner soon and celebrate earning her associate’s in accounting. It’s the fourth degree she’s completed.
“I feel very relieved,” she said Thursday. “I feel like I made it through.”
Zimmer — who moved to Frederick five years ago — studied at Brigham Young and Cornell universities before working with the federal Head Start program for 30 years. She decided to study math at the College of Southern Maryland after retiring and realizing she was reading 15 books per month, she said. She needed to get busy again.
With her new associate’s, she’s hoping to find part-time work as an accountant. And though shifting to online classes brought some challenges, she’s not ready to quit school yet.
“I don’t know if I’ll go for another degree or not,” she said, “but I’ll keep taking classes.”
From the back of the room on Thursday, Oscar Rojas clapped enthusiastically for each student. The campus security officer smiled from behind his mask, offering to take photos of every family on their way out the door.
“It’s supposed to be a big day,” he said.
The modified ceremony was a compromise — and an improvement from the strictly-virtual event last year, said college spokesman Mike Pritchard. The county health department is still using FCC’s athletics center as a vaccination clinic, and it wasn’t big enough to hold all the graduates safely, anyway.
Over the three-day period, Pritchard said he’s seen no shortage of tears in the student center. About 250 graduates from a wide array of age groups and backgrounds chose to participate, he added.
“We’re really fortunate and grateful to do this for our students,” he said.
For pre-health graduate Laura Reyes, who completed her classes in December, coming back to campus for the first time in months was an odd feeling. She wished she and her classmates could have enjoyed a regular ceremony.
Andrew Seidenberg, who studied elementary special education and came to celebrate with his mother and grandfather, said he appreciated how safe the event felt from a coronavirus perspective.
“I feel a huge sense of accomplishment,” he said, “and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.”
The same was true for Julie Butler, who completed a degree in psychology while working full-time at a landscaping company and raising her 3-year-old daughter. She enjoyed the more laid-back graduation, and her sister and best friend came to see her walk across the stage on Tuesday.
Butler, who said she went back to school in 2018 after leaving an unhealthy relationship behind, said her path to graduation wasn’t easy. There were plenty of tears and sleepless nights even before the pandemic came about, she said.
Now that it's all done?
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.