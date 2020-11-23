The Frederick County Public Schools Public Affairs Department earned three awards, including two Awards of Excellence, in the 2020 Chesapeake chapter of the National School Public Relations Association (CHESPRA) annual communications contest.
The school system’s Black History Month campaign and its annual Educational Partnerships Report earned first-place awards of excellence. In addition, a print product created for the FCPS Earth and Space Science Lab earned honorable mention.
The Black History Month campaign included a systemwide student-writing contest with prompts focused on Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman. The Public Affairs Department created a video to celebrate the student contest winners and better inform the public about the extraordinary achievements of Douglass and Tubman. The annual partnership report recognizes business and community organizations who support public education in Frederick County.
“I was excited to see the innovative work of the Public Affairs Department celebrated by our peers throughout the region,” FCPS Public Affairs Executive Director Daryl Boffman said. “The awards are reflective of the Public Affairs team’s commitment to excellence in providing timely, accurate and useful information to the FCPS community in support of student achievement.”
The CHESPRA awards recognize innovative communications efforts from school districts throughout Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.