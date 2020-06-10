Registration for the Frederick County Public Schools’ fall 2020 kindergarten and applications for pre-kindergarten classes is open online for the first time. Schools strongly encourage early enrollment so they have time to predict accurate class size and hire adequate staff. Students already attending an FCPS pre-kindergarten program do not need to register for kindergarten; the school system already has their forms on file. FCPS also encourages students new to the area and planning to attend any grade 1-12 to register now online.
Parents may enroll a child new to FCPS by creating an account at https://registration.powerschool.com/family/Login. Those enrolling a child will upload all necessary documents at this secure, online site.
To enter kindergarten in fall 2020, a child must be 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2020. Those registering will need the child’s immunization record, proof of birth date and proof of residency. All kindergarten classes at public elementary schools in Frederick County are full-day programs, generally 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
Applications for FCPS fall 2020 pre-kindergarten classes also began June 1. This process is also online. To enter pre-kindergarten in fall 2020, a child must be 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2020. Students are selected based on criteria such as eligibility for free or reduced-priced meals or factors that increase a child’s risk of needing additional support to succeed in school. Proof of income eligibility is required for automatic priority placement.
For pre-kindergarten applications, provide the child’s immunization record, proof of birth date and proof of residency. If planning to have the child enter with automatic priority placement status based on the federal income eligibility guidelines for free or reduced-price meals, provide income documentation for each household member using one of the following: three consecutive pay stubs within the past six months, a W2 form/federal tax return showing 2019 earnings, a Food Supplemental Program verification letter, or a Temporary Cash Assistance verification letter (if those do not apply, contact the school for other options). If applying for automatic status due to homelessness or foster care, appropriate documentation is also required. If the child has a documented special need, please provide a copy of the child’s current Individualized Education Program (IEP).
FCPS plans to offer half-day pre-kindergarten classes at the following elementary schools, subject to change: Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Butterfly Ridge, Carroll Manor, Glade, Hillcrest, Lincoln, Middletown Primary, Monocacy, New Market, North Frederick, Spring Ridge, Walkersville, Waverley and Whittier.
If funding permits, FCPS will offer full-day pre-kindergarten classes at Butterfly Ridge, Emmitsburg, Hillcrest, Lincoln, Monocacy, North Frederick, Orchard Grove, Thurmont Primary, Tuscarora, Valley, Waverley, Whittier and Woodsboro Elementary.
Also subject to funding, Butterfly Ridge, Hillcrest, Lincoln, Monocacy, North Frederick, Waverley and Whittier may offer both half- and full-day pre-k programs.
Other schools are paired with pre-k classes as follows: Myersville and Wolfsville pre-k students attend Middletown Primary; Centerville, Deer Crossing, Green Valley, Kemptown, Sugarloaf, Twin Ridge and Urbana pre-k students attend New Market; Parkway pre-k students attend North Frederick; Oakdale pre-k is at Spring Ridge; Lewistown and Sabillaville pre-k attend Thurmont Primary; Yellow Springs pre-k is at Whitter; and Liberty pre-k is at Woodsboro.
For information, including applications for inclusive pre-kindergarten classes, visit www.fcps.org/academics/prekindergarten. For information about early entrance to kindergarten, visit www.fcps.org/academics/kindergarten-early-entrance.
The above information does not apply to charter schools, which enroll students by lottery.
Families that speak a language other than English or who have children who speak a language other than English may contact the FCPS International Office for assistance: 240-236-8761 (Spanish: 240-236-8762).
FCPS posts more about enrolling students at www.fcps.org/student-services/enrolling-a-student.
