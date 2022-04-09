Frederick County Public Schools held the 41st Annual Frederick County Secondary Science & Engineering Fair online this past Saturday. More than 75 judges from the area reviewed dozens of projects entered by 86 students hailing from 17 schools across the county.
The top prizes are summarized below:
Broadcom MASTERS nominees (Middle School — eligible to compete nationally):
• Emma Simmons & Sarah Simmons (Mother Seton School)
• Ryan Thyparambil (Urbana Middle)
• Nainitha Chalamalasetty (Urbana Middle)
The overall middle school fair winners are:
Runner-Up: Ryan Thyparambil (Urbana Middle) “Baby Saver”
Grand Prize: Emma Simmons & Sarah Simmons (Mother Seton School) “Portable Bronchodilator Delivery System for Equine Inflammatory Respiratory Diseases”
The overall high school fair winners are named as finalists for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair being held May 2022.
Runner-Up: Xiayi “Summer” Jin (The Hill School) “Automatic Dual-Purpose Trash Collector”
Grand Prize: Amogh Kashyap (Urbana High) “The Brain and an Impact: Real-Time Detection of Concussions Among Athletes in Contact Sports Using Sensor Fusion and Convolutional Neural Networks”
All results can also be found on the FCPS science fair website https://sites.google.com/fcps.org/fcsef/home and as a Virtual Awards Ceremony.
