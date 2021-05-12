Four Frederick County Public Schools students earned first-place honors in an annual statewide writing competition, which involves original works of poetry and short stories.
Sophia Sanders, a sixth grade student at Thurmont Middle, and Searlait Hoyt, a seventh grade student at Middletown Middle, captured top honors for secondary grades. Sophia took top honors in the poetry contest, while Searlait’s short story earned first place.
At the elementary level, Urbana Elementary second grade students Jackson Davies and Mustafa Ahmad are statewide first-place winners; Jackson for poetry, Mustafa for short story.
Taking second-place honors in Maryland are Paige Samara Poska, a seventh grade student at West Frederick Middle (poetry); Regan Ryder, a ninth grade student at Brunswick High (short story); Kerala Bannister, an 11th grade student at Oakdale High (poetry); and Nicolas Farrell, a 12th grade student at Frederick High (short story).
In the short story contest for Grade 1, Kemptown Elementary School student Harper Cornelison placed second in the statewide contest, and Centerville Elementary student Brenna Davies came in second in the short story competition for Grade 5.
The State of Maryland Literacy Association (SoMLA) sponsored the contest, which is coordinated, locally by the Frederick County Literacy Chapter of SoMLA.
