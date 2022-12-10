FREDERICK, A dedicated leader in training correctional officers and a known community member throughout the county, Lt. Charles Clarke, officially retired from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) effective Nov. 30, 2022.
Clarke retires, after 25 years of service, as the FCSO Adult Detention Center (ADC) Work Release commander overseeing the Frederick County Work Release Center, home detention and labor program, and community services uniformed staff. Work Release operations is comprised of four independent teams that work 12-hour rotating shifts. Clarke commanded all four of the Work Release operations shifts that provide 24-hour security coverage for the Work Release Center. The FCSO warden charges correctional officers assigned to the Work Release Center with the general security, custody, and control of the inmate population and physical plant.
The Work Release program is a structured drug and alcohol-free operation with a “zero tolerance” approach for substance abuse. The basic concept of the Work Release Program is to allow offenders, who are employed at the time of sentencing, to maintain their jobs in the community, pay program costs and continue to lend financial support to the family. The participants must provide their own transportation to and from employment, and correctional officers hold them accountable for maintaining total compliance to program guidelines.
The Community Labor Unit offers free labor to local and state government agencies, churches, fire companies and many other non‐profit organizations. The work crew consists of work release authorized inmates and defendants that are court ordered and managed by the Alternative Sentencing Program.
“We congratulate Lt. Clarke on his career with the Corrections Bureau and wish him the best on his retirement,” said Major Michael Cronise, FCSO ADC Assistant Warden.
Clarke’s assignments within the ADC include:
n Correctional Officer 1997-2005
n Supervisor of transportation, holding, and central booking 2005-2007
n Supervisor of these areas and K-9 units 2007-2010
n Supervisor of the Work Release Center 2010-2011
n Commander of the Work Release Center 2011-2012
n Commander of Security Operations 2012-2016
n Commander of Work Release 2016-2017
n Commander of Fiscal Services 2017-2018
n Commander of Accreditation & Facility Development 2018-2020
n Commander of Work Release 2020-2022
His most significant accomplishments include receiving the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards (MCCS) High Honor Award in 2020 for meeting 100 percent compliance with the standards for Adult Correctional facilities. Additionally, he successfully completed the MCCS Duly Authorized Inspector
Training Program, becoming a certified inspector for the Frederick County ADC.
Clarke, an avid community member, volunteered as a firefighter and served as a member of two Frederick County fire companies, Graceham and Guardian Hose of Thurmont, Maryland. He was also a social member of the Fairfield, Pennsylvania, Volunteer Fire company. Serving the communities of Thurmont and Fairfield, Clarke has been active in youth baseball, football, and wrestling as a coach and mentor. He was an active member of the Thurmont United Methodist Church participating in community events and was a member of the church council. Clarke was actively involved in mission work to Puerto Rico, completing four mission trips and leading three of the four trips.
His earned agency awards include:
n Scholastic achievement award for highest grade point average in the ADC’s 10th correctional
n The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office Corporal George W. Yarnell Memorial Award
“Correctional Officer of the Year” for the Youthful Offender Program in 1999.
n Numerous outstanding performance awards and countless letters of appreciation.
Clarke served as Chair of the FCSO Merit Awards Committee in 2012 and a member of the same committee in 2011. Additionally, Clarke played a crucial role in the recruitment efforts of not only the ADC but also the Law Enforcement Bureau for several years, successfully assisting with the recruitment of numerous correctional officers and deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.