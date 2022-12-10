Lt. Charles Clarke
Lt. Charles Clarke

FREDERICK, A dedicated leader in training correctional officers and a known community member throughout the county, Lt. Charles Clarke, officially retired from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) effective Nov. 30, 2022.

Clarke retires, after 25 years of service, as the FCSO Adult Detention Center (ADC) Work Release commander overseeing the Frederick County Work Release Center, home detention and labor program, and community services uniformed staff. Work Release operations is comprised of four independent teams that work 12-hour rotating shifts. Clarke commanded all four of the Work Release operations shifts that provide 24-hour security coverage for the Work Release Center. The FCSO warden charges correctional officers assigned to the Work Release Center with the general security, custody, and control of the inmate population and physical plant.

