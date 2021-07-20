A strong analytical and proven law enforcement officer with more than 24 years of experience in Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), police operations and administration, Lt. John Packard retired June 30 from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) as the SWAT and assistant patrol operations commander.
“Lt. Packard has served the citizens of Frederick County very well during his service in law enforcement, playing a major role in the planning and training of the FCSO tactical operations for many years,” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said. “John has dedicated his time and knowledge as an agency commander to managing and tactical planning for critical incidents and training law enforcement personnel and the general public in reaction and response to active assailant and active shooter incidents. On behalf of the citizens of Frederick County, I thank John for his 24 years of service.”
Packard started his law enforcement career in 1997 with the Montgomery County Police Department as a patrol officer. In 2001, he joined the FCSO as a deputy and progressed his way through the ranks, pinning on the rank of lieutenant in 2017. Packard spent most of his career serving in patrol operations but had a very diverse career that included supervisor of the Narcotics Investigations Unit, supervisor of the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement Team, and training coordinator.
In 2012, the sheriff appointed Packard to the highly demanding role of SWAT team leader, and he excelled in the planning, managing and organizing the FCSO SWAT teams day-to-day activities.
In this position, he served as the FCSO representative for the National Capital Region Tactical subcommittee. He was responsible for managing numerous critical incidents and developing tactical plans for preplanned tactical operations and unplanned critical incidents.
His most significant accomplishments in this role include producing and managing the first-ever FCSO Advanced Tactics School; developing and authoring curriculum for Surviving an Active Threat: Run, Hide, Fight course via the Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training; and creating CRASE-related events offered through the FCSO.
Packard is a Shippensburg University alumnus earning a master’s degree in criminal justice in 2021 and a bachelor’s degree in the same field with a minor in psychology in 1997. He received his ACT 120 certification from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2000.
His awards and decorations include: 2016, 2008, and 2007 Instructor of the Year, Maryland Police Training Commission; 2016 and 2014 Officer of the Year, Frederick County Chamber of Commerce; 2014 Outstanding Performance Award, FCSO; 2009 SWAT Unit Citation, FCSO; Honor Graduate SWAT School, Howard County Police Department; Physical Fitness/Defensive Tactics Award, Montgomery County Police; Outstanding Achievement Award, Montgomery County Police; Performance/Appreciation Award, Pennsylvania State Police; and Victims’ Rights Award, States Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.