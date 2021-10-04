Approximately 53 people gathered for the 82nd John “Skip” and Oscar M. Summers Reunion on Aug. 8 at the Dr. Harp Medical Center Park (Memorial Park Pavilion), Middletown.
The blessing was given before the meal by Buck Fisher. A 50/50 raffle was played and the winners were John Baker, Joe Mossburg, Glenda Kelly, Andy Horman, Mike Baker, Suzanne Saxton, Michelle Mossburg and Rosemary Nichols.
Those signing the guest book are as followed: Jerry, Tina, and Eric Rockwell, Joe Mossburg, Andy Horman, Phyllis Horman, Brad and Brady Miller, Lydia Miller, Evelyn Mossburg, Larry, Aimee, James and Elizabeth Summers, Jonathon Horman, Pete and Michelle Mossburg, Gary Summers, Thomas E. Horman, Buck Fisher and Sarah Price, Lee and Joann Mossburg, Mike and Joyce Baker, Harold and Angie Fisher, Patsy Ziegler, Mark Neal and Glenda Kelly, Aaron and Renee Fisher, Austin, Juana, Breanna, Jonathon and John Baker, Gwen Summers, Rosemary Nichols, Mark and Jenny Main, and Barbara Summers.
