Moving Us Forward

From left: Kimberly Scott, founder and CEO of Moving Us Forward Inc.; Seaven Gordon, vice president of the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage (AARCH) Society; Mara Bell, a senior at Urbana High School; Nathan Lewis, a retired Montgomery County history teacher; and Travis Mitchell, a senior vice president and chief content officer for Maryland Public Television

 Submitted photo

Moving Us Forward Inc., a nonprofit, held a film screening on Feb. 28 of "Driving while Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America."

The screening was held at the Delaplaine Arts Center in Frederick, with support from Maryland Public Television. More than 60 people attended.

