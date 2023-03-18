Moving Us Forward Inc., a nonprofit, held a film screening on Feb. 28 of "Driving while Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America."
The screening was held at the Delaplaine Arts Center in Frederick, with support from Maryland Public Television. More than 60 people attended.
A summary of the film says it chronicles "the riveting history and personal experiences ... of African Americans on the road from the advent of the automobile through the seismic changes of the 1960s and beyond."
The summary also says the film "explores the deep background of a recent phrase rooted in realities that have been an indelible part of the African American experience for hundreds of years ...."
More than an hour of the film was shown. Afterward, Travis Mitchell, a senior vice president and chief content officer for MPT, moderated a panel discussion.
Other panelists were: Seaven Gordon, vice president of the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage (AARCH) Society; Mara Bell, a senior at Urbana High School; and Nathan Lewis, a retired Montgomery County history teacher.
Moving Us Forward says on its website that it "is dedicated to empowering individuals within disadvantaged minority communities with tangible resources to eliminate education, economic, health and social injustice disparities."
Kimberly Scott, the founder and CEO of Moving Us Forward, said the partnership with MPT for the film screening allowed for good community participation and discussion.
