Sophie Felts Floral Design, a boutique wedding and event florist in Laytonsville, has launched a Flower Drive featuring $35 bouquets with 100 percent of the funds benefiting the Greater Washington Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. A private donation covers the cost of flowers (locally grown) and the floral team provides the labor with the goal of selling 300 bouquets.
GWCF includes Montgomery County, Northern Virginia and other communities in the region.
Bouquets can be picked up at the studio on June 11 or can be gifted to a healthcare worker and delivered by fundraising partner Petals for Hope. To order or for more information, visit www.sophiefelts.com/flower-drive.
