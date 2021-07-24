Fundraisers
The Jefferson Ruritan carnival runs July 26-31 at the Ruritan Club, 4603-B Lander Road, Jefferson. AYCE platters served nightly from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with fried chicken and roast beef Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; country ham and fried shrimp Tuesday and Friday. The cost is $17 adults, $7 ages 5 to 10 and under age 5 free; no carry out. Rides nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.; $20 armbands sold Monday through Thursday; $22 for Friday and Saturday. Prize bingo, outside food stands and free parking. Nightly entertainment includes Park Avenue on July 26; Full Effect on July 27; Brandy Stills Band on July 28; Memphis Cats/Spinouts and Elvis, July 29; Brushfire July 30; and Inside Out on July 31. More information at jeffersonruritan.org/carnival.
Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. will host “The Taste of MAVFC” 5 to 9 p.m. daily July 28 to 30 at the fire company carnival grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy. Pit ham, beef and turkey sandwiches, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, fried chicken, funnel cakes, fresh squeezed lemonade, and other sides, ice cream and drinks will be available along with daily food specials of pork barbecue sandwiches on July 28, chicken tenders on July 29 and fried shrimp on July 30. Tickets for the MAVFC $5,000 cash raffle will be available to purchase with the awarding on July 31. First prize is $4,000, second prize is $750 and third prize is $250. All proceeds benefit the fire company. For more information, visit www.mavfc.org.
New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, will host cash bingo July 30. Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m. Face coverings are optional. Admission is $20, extra cards are available. For more information, visit https://newmidwayvfc.org.
Liz Burrow, a Realtor in Frederick, is partnering with Happy Hubz, a local nonprofit which raises funds to support veterinary costs for veterans, for Dog (And Cat) Days of Summer, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31, at the Lake Linganore Tent, 6717 Eaglehead Drive, New Market. Rabies vaccine is $10, heart worm, $15 and microchips are $15 each. Also, 2 Bold Chefs, a Mediterranean food truck, will be on-site . Register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/nrvbn2k4.
