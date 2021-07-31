Fundraisers
The annual Garfield United Methodist Church picnic will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at the corner of Brandenburg Hollow and Garfield roads, north of Wolfsville. Entertainment will be provided by The Pick Up Band. BYO lawn chairs for seating. Food will be available for purchase including pit beef and country ham sandwiches, french fries, steamers, hot dogs, ice cream and other items. There will also be a baked goods table, white elephant stand and a farmers market table. Rain location will be at the church, 13628 Stottlemyer Road, about a mile from the picnic area. The public is welcome.
Dynamic Automotive's 13th annual car show will be held noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at 8824 Urbana Church Road, Frederick. Proceeds will benefit Platoon 22, a veterans support organization. Hosted by Golden Gears Car Club of Frederick, registration begins at 10 a.m. Top donation by a car show participant wins a free round of golf donated by PB Dye Golf Club. There will also be music and a 50/50 raffle. Rain date is Aug. 8. For more information, call 301-874-8833.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.