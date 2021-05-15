New Market District Volunteer Fire Co., will hold a barbecue chicken dinner fundraiser, dine-in or carryout, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22. The $12 chicken platter includes two sides (coleslaw, barbecue baked beans, mac ‘n’ cheese or potato salad) and a dinner roll. The NMDVFC will be assisted by Old Fireman’s BBQ and Catering Co. The barbecue chicken dinners will be held in conjunction with the Town of New Market’ farmers’ market events, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays, May 22 through Sept. 25. For farmers’ market dates, visit facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Bingo
Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Co. is holding cash bingo May 17 at the firehall, 2 S. Third St., Woodsboro. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase; no outside food or beverages allowed. Masks, temperature checks and social distancing required. All proceeds benefit the fire company. For more information, call Sue at 301-401-5698.
Faith United Church of Christ, Frederick, is hosting a cash/purse/basket bingo at the Lewistown Firehall, 11101 Hessong Bridge Road, Lewistown, on May 22. Admission is $20 and includes a set of three regular bingo cards. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 6 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. COVID-19 restrictions apply. For reservations or more information, call 301-788-2427 or 301-712-8520.
The New Market District Volunteer Fire Department will host $11,000 Mega Bingo May 21 at the fire station 76 W. Main St., New Market, with a large jackpot of $1,600, small jackpot of $800, specials paying $500 and regulars $200; the fire company does the reserve the right to reduce payouts if there are less than 150 players. Tickets are $70 advance, $80 at the door, with dinner and drinks included. Doors open at 4 p.m., first game at 6:45 p.m. For tickets or more information, text Ginger at 301-730-0868, Paul at 301-748-6823 or Gary at 301-693-2230.
Union Bridge Fire Co. will host bingo on May 22 at the fire hall, 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge. Over $2,000 in cash prizes. Tickets are $25 per person and reservations are required. Ticket price includes 25 games with nine cards each. Food will be available for purchase from 4 p.m. through intermission. COVID-19 regulations will be followed. Players are asked to bring a non-expired dry food item to be entered into a raffle; one ticket per item donated. The food will be donated to a local food bank. Bingo Bags by Cindi will be available for purchased with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the fire company. For tickets or more information, text Melvin Smith at 443-789-3823 by May 20 to reserve a seat.
Fundraisers
The Town of Walkersville is sponsoring a Community Shred Day fundraiser to benefit the Walkersville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Companies, in the fire company parking lot, 79 W. Frederick St., Walkersville. The suggested donation is $5 per box. For more information, email sgf.walkersville@gmail.com or call 301-845-4500.
Spring Arbor Senior Living is dedicating the month of May to collecting needed supplies for the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County (SHIP). SHIP provides critical resources and urgent services to hundreds of Frederick County youth experiencing homelessness each year. SHIP needs full-size products (not sample/trial sizes) of personal hygiene items such as shampoo/conditioner, hair brushes, hair bands and barrettes, Kids 2-in-1 shampoo, body wash, acne face wash, kids body wash, shaving cream, adult and child toothbrushes, dental floss, toothpaste, ChapStick, anti-bacterial hand gel, laundry soap and feminine hygiene products. Deliver items to Spring Arbor Senior Living, 6601 English Muffin Way, Frederick. Look for the blue collection box and/or cart in the Main Entrance vestibule. Donations are accepted every day during May from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, call Pamm Dalton at 301-732-7555.
Weis Markets’ 13th annual Paws for Pets program is underway through May 31. The company-wide initiative collects donations for local animal shelters and rescue organizations. During May, customers can round up or give $1, $3, $5 or $10 donations at the register or self-checkout. With a new feature for 2021, customers who purchase participating pet products and round up their orders will have their donation matched by Weis’ manufacturer partners. Eligible products include: Purina® Beneful®, NUTRO™, Milk-Bone®, Purina® Friskies® Party Mix™, Purina ONE®, Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® , Purina® Beggin’® Dog Treats & Strips and Purina® Cat Chow®. All contributions will go to local animal shelters in each store’s community. For more information or to make a donation online, visit weismarkets.com/pawsforpets.
