The Frederick Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announces the following contest winners for 2020:
Hannah Benson received the Chapter’s DAR Good Citizens Award. Co-winners of the American History Essay Contest are Nevaeh Bowne and Caitlin Hinkelman. The Junior American Citizens poster contest winners are Gia Youssef (Grade 2); Soureya-Rose N. Minlo (Grade 3); Aven Roberts (Grade 4); Chantel Newman (Grade 5); Felicia Assurian (Grade 6); and Jenncyn Eyler (Grade 7).
The winner of the Outstanding History Teacher of the Year award is Amanda Venable, of Monocacy Middle School.
