The League of Women Voters of Maryland hosted its biannual convention at the Hampton Inn on Buckeystown Pike from June 2 to 4.
Approximately 60 members from county leagues across the state attended in person. Approximately 25 members attended virtually via Zoom.
Members of the Frederick County League hosted events for attendees from other counties that showcased downtown Frederick’s museums, restaurants and other cultural institutions.
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater was the keynote speaker Saturday afternoon. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin addressed the group at a Saturday evening gala in a video he recorded for the event.
At Saturday’s gala, one outstanding member from each county league received the Annette and Malcolm Funn Award.
Longtime league member Claire Kondig received the award for Frederick County.
Kondig is a retired Frederick County school principal and was instrumental in working with The Frederick News-Post to publish a Voters’ Guide for the league.
The convention included workshops on energizing youth voters, ranked-choice voting, teaching civics in school, and other topics.
For information on the League of Women Voters of Frederick County or to join, email LWVofFC@gmail.com.
