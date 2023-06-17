Table at League of Women Voters

At the League of Women Voters of Maryland biannual convention, which was held in Frederick from June 2 to 4, one outstanding member from each county league received the Annette and Malcolm Funn Award. Claire Kondig received the award for Frederick County. Members of the League of Women Voters of Frederick County who attended included, from left, Jim Filson, Mary Beth Coker, Betty Mayfield, Lauri Gross, Margaret Hindman, Kondig (holding her award), Sarah Matthews and Annette Breiling.

 Courtesy photo

The League of Women Voters of Maryland hosted its biannual convention at the Hampton Inn on Buckeystown Pike from June 2 to 4.

Approximately 60 members from county leagues across the state attended in person. Approximately 25 members attended virtually via Zoom.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription