The 25-acre farm located at 5302 Ijamsville Road, Ijamsville closed at $1.5 million.

 Photo courtesy of James Meech with Shots over Frederick.

The 25-acre farm at 5302 Ijamsville Road, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. It listed at $1.65 million and closed at $1.5 million. The three bedroom, four bath stone-front house was built in 1986. The master suite features a luxury bath and private terrace. The rear of the home features a sun room leading to a patio and in-ground pool, hot tub, fire pit and outdoor kitchen. Outbuildings include a 12-stall horse barn and tack room, a combination horse barn and garage, and an 80x160-foot indoor arena.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

9510 Ball Road, Ijamsville, $910,000

4303 Saratoga Springs Court, Middletown, $815,000

9116 Whitmore Lane, Urbana, $769,500

2955 Brubeck Terrace, Ijamsville, $720,000

BRUNSWICK

101 Ninth Ave., $341,000

179 Fiona Way, $265,000

832 Brunswick St., $259,000

CASCADE

17673 Sabillasville Road, $293,000

CLARKSBURG

2182 Sugarloaf Parkview Lane, $574,900

DICKERSON

101-A Belt Road, $600,000

FREDERICK

4965 Woodhirst Drive, $562,400

1006 Mercer Place, $560,000

4922 Eleanor Drive, $542,000

108 W. College Terrace, $540,000

5851 Slate Hill Place, $515,000

2401 Buxton Terrace, $501,000

7210 E. Sundown Court, $490,000

5806 Winding Ridge Way, $475,000

1705 Aldin Court, $465,000

11129 Liberty Road, $460,000

1110 Lakin Drive, $453,000

56 Maxwell Square, $449,900

10972 Horseshoe Drive, $430,000

606 Gillespie Drive, $418,094

5164 Tiverton Court, $415,000

5612 Scott Ridge Place, $410,000

2519 Rocky Pointe Court, $405,000

14 W. 13th St., $399,000

5125 Ironside Drive, $382,990

2227 Bear Den Road, $380,000

1334 Mulberry Court, $380,000

6808 Kingfisher Court, $376,000

5613 Tallyn Hunt Place, $362,167

324 Spring Bank Ave., $360,565

5815 Hawk Ridge Road, $352,360

588 Pumphouse Road, $350,000

6374 Betty Linton Lane, $346,000

5750 Box Elder Court, $345,900

7849 Wormans Mill Road, $345,000

923 Badger Ave., $345,000

2225 Bear Den Road, $340,000

1844 Millstream Drive, $339,900

6946 Linganore Road, $337,500

5807 Hawk Ridge, $334,360

7031 Antebellum Way, $334,000

6401 Jefferson Blvd., $330,000

404 Culler Ave., $330,000

316 Spring Bank Way, $329,240

1109 Lawler Drive, $327,000

223 Lake Coventry Drive, $325,000

1013 Collindale Ave., $325,000

7839 Wormans Mill Road, $324,000

178 Stoneybrook Court, $323,000

1496 Eden Drive, $320,000

2731 Osprey Way, $320,000

322 Spring Bank Way, $319,247

5862 Imperial Drive, $319,000

2644 Cameron Way, $318,000

682 Tivoli Road, $315,000

114 Fieldstone Court $315,000

630 Trail Ave., $310,000

2604 Carrington Way, $309,000

5749 Detrick Road, $305,000

5709 Lakeview Drive, $300,000

4886 Hiteshow Drive, $299,000

964 Jubal Way, $298,000

2099 Buell Drive, $292,000

107 W. Fifth St., $291,005

2703 Osprey Way, $291,000

590 Ellison Court, $290,000

6165 Margarita Way, $283,500

6579 Willard Horine Court, $282,000

101 Long Acre Court, $280,000

6034 Bartonsville Road, $280,000

1507 Rosemont Ave., $280,000

4832 Old Swimming Pool Road, $279,997

1024 Lavenport Way, $278,000

4916 Small Gains Way, $275,000

2033 Rosencrans Court, $275,000

7953 Parkland Place, $275,000

5479 Prince William Court, $275,000

6695 Seagull Court, $275,000

111 Norwick Court, $274,000

5051 Small Gains Way, $273,900

6326 New Haven Court, $270,000

104 Pine Ave., $270,000

6447 Tarrington Court, $265,000

4950 Clarendon Terrace, $262,500

510 Primus Court, $257,000

104 Royal Bonnet Place, $244,900

5240 Regal Court, $237,500

1495 W. 10th St., $236,000

103 Boxgrove Way, $226,000

1707 Springhouse Court, $223,000

7205 Linganore Road, $220,000

9400 Birchwood Court West, $220,000

477 Carrollton Drive, $218,000

2116 Bristol Drive, #16, $204,995

124 Stonegate Drive, $202,000

212 Ashfield Court, $200,000

902 Blue Leaf Court, #J, $175,000

817 Stratford Way, #E, $150,000

531-C Heather Ridge Drive, #9C, $112,990

550-A Heather Ridge Drive, #7A, $95,000

IJAMSVILLE

10227 Royal Saint Andres Place, $656,000

11113 Innsbrook Way, $649,999

2709 Loch Haven Drive, $488,500

11306 Brookside Court, $439,000

JEFFFERSON

6610 Stableview Court, $499,900

4810 Stockton Drive, $460,000

3912 Southview Court, $344,000

4510 Timbery Drive, $339,900

3860 Shadywood Drive, #2B, $150,000

KNOXVILLE

9 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $445,000

3512 Cemetery Circle, $410,000

213 Knoxville Road, $270,000

4127 Shady Lane, $137,750

LIBERTYTOWN

12114 E. Main St., $580,000

MIDDLETOWN

518 Glenbrook Drive, $555,000

17 Young Branch Drive, $460,000

2814 Grandview Drive, $427,000

9032 Hollow Road, $365,000

MONROVIA

4403 Monrovia Blvd., $499,999

4198 Windy Hill Drive, $432,000

11791 Thomas Spring Road, $367,000

MOUNT AIRY

14118 Four County Drive, $650,000

4890 Marianne Drive, $610,000

902 Park Ridge Drive, $540,000

4017 Lomar Drive, $537,500

5382 Annapolis Drive, $359,000

12605 Molesworth Drive, $350,000

110 Grimes Court, $258,825

MYERSVILLE

10507 Grindstone Run Road, $435,000

238 Mountain Terrace, $279,900

NEW MARKET

10807 Forest Edge Place, $649,900

717 Sewell Drive, $515,999

6424 Lakeridge Drive, $493,662

10304 Stirrup Court, $484,000

10218 Hopewell St., $482,000

5809 Hollys Way, #77, $450,000

5516 Roy Court, $369,000

6848 Whistling Swan Way, $345,000

5696 Joseph Court, $269,900

5713 Joseph Court, $268,000

NEW WINDSOR

10321 McKinstry Mill Road, $549,500

ROCKY RIDGE

14610 Motters Station Road, $349,900

SMITHSBURG

4439 John Draper Road, $320,000

THURMONT

120 Catoctin Ave., $270,000

10709 Old Frederick Road, $270,000

14734 Sabillasbille Road, $260,000

8 Orchard Drive, $235,000

UNION BRIDGE

7822 Timmons Road, $654,900

8395 Knighton Court, $275,000

URBANA

3908 Sweet Briar Lane, $715,000

3844 Carriage Hill Drive, $600,000

9311 Elgin Lane, $579,000

3756 Spicebush Drive, $535,000

3847 Braveheart Drive, $525,000

9025 Templeton Drive, $475,000

8808 Shady Pines, $470,000

3569 Katherine Way, $449,000

9409 Penrose St., $410,000

3685 Singleton Terrace, $407,000

3606 Sprigg Street South, $389,000

3511 Ward Lane, $382,500

3727 Singleton Terrace, $380,000

3539 Katherine Way, $379,999

3623 Singleton Terrace, $361,000

3628 Holborn Place, $289,000

3613 Spring Hollow Lane, $279,900

9538 Hyde Place, $275,000

WALKERSVILLE

286 Maplewood Place, $465,000

9355 Devilbiss Bridge Road, $449,900

9421 Farmingdale Ave., $400,000

9401 Daysville Ave., $385,000

115 Albany Ave. East, $351,000

9939 Kelly Road, $335,000

8822 Challenge Walk, $240,000

110 Bracken Court, $238,500

