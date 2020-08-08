The 25-acre farm at 5302 Ijamsville Road, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. It listed at $1.65 million and closed at $1.5 million. The three bedroom, four bath stone-front house was built in 1986. The master suite features a luxury bath and private terrace. The rear of the home features a sun room leading to a patio and in-ground pool, hot tub, fire pit and outdoor kitchen. Outbuildings include a 12-stall horse barn and tack room, a combination horse barn and garage, and an 80x160-foot indoor arena.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9510 Ball Road, Ijamsville, $910,000
4303 Saratoga Springs Court, Middletown, $815,000
9116 Whitmore Lane, Urbana, $769,500
2955 Brubeck Terrace, Ijamsville, $720,000
BRUNSWICK
101 Ninth Ave., $341,000
179 Fiona Way, $265,000
832 Brunswick St., $259,000
CASCADE
17673 Sabillasville Road, $293,000
CLARKSBURG
2182 Sugarloaf Parkview Lane, $574,900
DICKERSON
101-A Belt Road, $600,000
FREDERICK
4965 Woodhirst Drive, $562,400
1006 Mercer Place, $560,000
4922 Eleanor Drive, $542,000
108 W. College Terrace, $540,000
5851 Slate Hill Place, $515,000
2401 Buxton Terrace, $501,000
7210 E. Sundown Court, $490,000
5806 Winding Ridge Way, $475,000
1705 Aldin Court, $465,000
11129 Liberty Road, $460,000
1110 Lakin Drive, $453,000
56 Maxwell Square, $449,900
10972 Horseshoe Drive, $430,000
606 Gillespie Drive, $418,094
5164 Tiverton Court, $415,000
5612 Scott Ridge Place, $410,000
2519 Rocky Pointe Court, $405,000
14 W. 13th St., $399,000
5125 Ironside Drive, $382,990
2227 Bear Den Road, $380,000
1334 Mulberry Court, $380,000
6808 Kingfisher Court, $376,000
5613 Tallyn Hunt Place, $362,167
324 Spring Bank Ave., $360,565
5815 Hawk Ridge Road, $352,360
588 Pumphouse Road, $350,000
6374 Betty Linton Lane, $346,000
5750 Box Elder Court, $345,900
7849 Wormans Mill Road, $345,000
923 Badger Ave., $345,000
2225 Bear Den Road, $340,000
1844 Millstream Drive, $339,900
6946 Linganore Road, $337,500
5807 Hawk Ridge, $334,360
7031 Antebellum Way, $334,000
6401 Jefferson Blvd., $330,000
404 Culler Ave., $330,000
316 Spring Bank Way, $329,240
1109 Lawler Drive, $327,000
223 Lake Coventry Drive, $325,000
1013 Collindale Ave., $325,000
7839 Wormans Mill Road, $324,000
178 Stoneybrook Court, $323,000
1496 Eden Drive, $320,000
2731 Osprey Way, $320,000
322 Spring Bank Way, $319,247
5862 Imperial Drive, $319,000
2644 Cameron Way, $318,000
682 Tivoli Road, $315,000
114 Fieldstone Court $315,000
630 Trail Ave., $310,000
2604 Carrington Way, $309,000
5749 Detrick Road, $305,000
5709 Lakeview Drive, $300,000
4886 Hiteshow Drive, $299,000
964 Jubal Way, $298,000
2099 Buell Drive, $292,000
107 W. Fifth St., $291,005
2703 Osprey Way, $291,000
590 Ellison Court, $290,000
6165 Margarita Way, $283,500
6579 Willard Horine Court, $282,000
101 Long Acre Court, $280,000
6034 Bartonsville Road, $280,000
1507 Rosemont Ave., $280,000
4832 Old Swimming Pool Road, $279,997
1024 Lavenport Way, $278,000
4916 Small Gains Way, $275,000
2033 Rosencrans Court, $275,000
7953 Parkland Place, $275,000
5479 Prince William Court, $275,000
6695 Seagull Court, $275,000
111 Norwick Court, $274,000
5051 Small Gains Way, $273,900
6326 New Haven Court, $270,000
104 Pine Ave., $270,000
6447 Tarrington Court, $265,000
4950 Clarendon Terrace, $262,500
510 Primus Court, $257,000
104 Royal Bonnet Place, $244,900
5240 Regal Court, $237,500
1495 W. 10th St., $236,000
103 Boxgrove Way, $226,000
1707 Springhouse Court, $223,000
7205 Linganore Road, $220,000
9400 Birchwood Court West, $220,000
477 Carrollton Drive, $218,000
2116 Bristol Drive, #16, $204,995
124 Stonegate Drive, $202,000
212 Ashfield Court, $200,000
902 Blue Leaf Court, #J, $175,000
817 Stratford Way, #E, $150,000
531-C Heather Ridge Drive, #9C, $112,990
550-A Heather Ridge Drive, #7A, $95,000
IJAMSVILLE
10227 Royal Saint Andres Place, $656,000
11113 Innsbrook Way, $649,999
2709 Loch Haven Drive, $488,500
11306 Brookside Court, $439,000
JEFFFERSON
6610 Stableview Court, $499,900
4810 Stockton Drive, $460,000
3912 Southview Court, $344,000
4510 Timbery Drive, $339,900
3860 Shadywood Drive, #2B, $150,000
KNOXVILLE
9 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $445,000
3512 Cemetery Circle, $410,000
213 Knoxville Road, $270,000
4127 Shady Lane, $137,750
LIBERTYTOWN
12114 E. Main St., $580,000
MIDDLETOWN
518 Glenbrook Drive, $555,000
17 Young Branch Drive, $460,000
2814 Grandview Drive, $427,000
9032 Hollow Road, $365,000
MONROVIA
4403 Monrovia Blvd., $499,999
4198 Windy Hill Drive, $432,000
11791 Thomas Spring Road, $367,000
MOUNT AIRY
14118 Four County Drive, $650,000
4890 Marianne Drive, $610,000
902 Park Ridge Drive, $540,000
4017 Lomar Drive, $537,500
5382 Annapolis Drive, $359,000
12605 Molesworth Drive, $350,000
110 Grimes Court, $258,825
MYERSVILLE
10507 Grindstone Run Road, $435,000
238 Mountain Terrace, $279,900
NEW MARKET
10807 Forest Edge Place, $649,900
717 Sewell Drive, $515,999
6424 Lakeridge Drive, $493,662
10304 Stirrup Court, $484,000
10218 Hopewell St., $482,000
5809 Hollys Way, #77, $450,000
5516 Roy Court, $369,000
6848 Whistling Swan Way, $345,000
5696 Joseph Court, $269,900
5713 Joseph Court, $268,000
NEW WINDSOR
10321 McKinstry Mill Road, $549,500
ROCKY RIDGE
14610 Motters Station Road, $349,900
SMITHSBURG
4439 John Draper Road, $320,000
THURMONT
120 Catoctin Ave., $270,000
10709 Old Frederick Road, $270,000
14734 Sabillasbille Road, $260,000
8 Orchard Drive, $235,000
UNION BRIDGE
7822 Timmons Road, $654,900
8395 Knighton Court, $275,000
URBANA
3908 Sweet Briar Lane, $715,000
3844 Carriage Hill Drive, $600,000
9311 Elgin Lane, $579,000
3756 Spicebush Drive, $535,000
3847 Braveheart Drive, $525,000
9025 Templeton Drive, $475,000
8808 Shady Pines, $470,000
3569 Katherine Way, $449,000
9409 Penrose St., $410,000
3685 Singleton Terrace, $407,000
3606 Sprigg Street South, $389,000
3511 Ward Lane, $382,500
3727 Singleton Terrace, $380,000
3539 Katherine Way, $379,999
3623 Singleton Terrace, $361,000
3628 Holborn Place, $289,000
3613 Spring Hollow Lane, $279,900
9538 Hyde Place, $275,000
WALKERSVILLE
286 Maplewood Place, $465,000
9355 Devilbiss Bridge Road, $449,900
9421 Farmingdale Ave., $400,000
9401 Daysville Ave., $385,000
115 Albany Ave. East, $351,000
9939 Kelly Road, $335,000
8822 Challenge Walk, $240,000
110 Bracken Court, $238,500
