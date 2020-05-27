Three Frederick County students were award winners of the recent Maryland History Day competition, coordinated by Maryland Humanities. Nearly 600 middle and high school students around the state submitted projects online to present their historical research. More than 25,000 Maryland students participated at the school level.
Maryland Humanities also selected a District Teacher of the Years for each county participating schools. Karen Shoemaker, Oakdale Middle School, won the award for Frederick County.
Advancing to the national competition are students Katherine Harvey, Kelly McGovern and Jordan Reid placed first in the Senior Group Performance category with their project “The Invisible Wounds of War: Breaking the Stigma of PTSD.” All homeschoolers, their teacher was Christine Pratt.
These three students, along with students from the other six Maryland counties and Baltimore City will represent Maryland in the National History Day competition in June.
Placing second in the Senior Group Website category was homeschoolers Joella Stepp and Trevor Stepp with their project “Breaking Barriers for All Athletes: The Story of Ludwig Guttmann and Paralympics.” Teacher, Christine Pratt.
Amelia Slagle and Zosha Tluszcz, students at West Frederick Middle School, were special prize winners in the Group Documentary, Special Prize in Women’s History, Junior Division, sponsored by the Maryland Women’s Heritage Center, for their project titled “Artemisia Gentileschi: ‘I’ll Show What a Woman Can Do’.” Heather Kehr, teacher.
For more information, visit www.mdhistoryday.org.
