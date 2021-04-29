For 22-month-old Simon Turner, the fountains and creeks dotting downtown Frederick were both a delight and a frustration.
He loved to splash, recalls his father, Brent Turner. On family walks, Simon would often toddle up toward Carroll Creek or the fountain at Market and 7th streets, wanting to climb over the edge or stick his hands in the jets. Too soon, he’d be gently tugged away.
Now, two years since the Turners lost Simon to a sudden illness, they’re laying the groundwork for a memorial garden in Baker Park that will give the city’s children a place they’re not only allowed, but encouraged to splash.
“We thought it was something, an amenity, that the city of Frederick could really benefit from,” Brent Turner said. “A fountain that was made to be played in.”
The family envisions the Simon Turner Memorial Garden as a vibrant, open space, featuring a splash pad surrounded by native plants, benches and tables. Still in the early phases of development, Brent and his wife, Talia, are working with the city parks department and a Baltimore-based architecture firm on choosing a site, drawing up preliminary plans and gathering input from the community.
After months of meetings and planning sessions, the family has narrowed it down to four possible sites. They’re all located around the edge of Baker Park’s “Room 1” — the one-block area between College Avenue and North Bentz Street, home to the bandshell, bell tower and tennis courts.
From the beginning, the family had their hearts set on Baker Park. Brent Turner called it the city’s “crown jewel.” He admires its proximity to downtown, its vast open space and its range of amenities.
More importantly, though, it was a favorite spot for their son to play.
“We want to put it in a location where we have memories of being with Simon,” said Turner, who lives nearby on 4th Street. Simon loved to climb and jump at the playground behind the Talley Recreation Center, he added — which might one day be integrated with the splash garden.
Tom McGilloway, a principal landscape architect with Mahan Rykiel Associates, has been working with the family for more than a year. On Wednesday, he presented a handful of maps and concept drawings to about 40 people at a virtual meeting, hoping to gather feedback on the preliminary design and potential sites.
In developing his sketches, McGilloway said he worked hard to design a space that fit seamlessly into the park. Plus, he said the garden would need to be seasonally flexible, meaning it would remain functional and visually attractive in the colder months when the fountains are turned off.
“I think it’s important that in Baker Park — or any park where something like this goes — that you kind of respect and build upon the inherent qualities of the space,” he said.
And he wants to situate the splash pad so that park visitors can stumble upon it, rather than planning a trip to visit it.
The project has been in the works since about six weeks after Simon died, when Brent and Talia Turner first met with the city parks department. A relative had started a GoFundMe to support them after their loss, and it garnered more than $50,000 in donations. The family knew they wanted to put that money back into the community in a way that would keep their son’s spirit close.
Frederick’s Ausherman Family Foundation matched the GoFundMe numbers soon after, said the foundation’s executive director, Leigh Adams. Since then, she’s been working with the family on making their project a reality.
There’s still a long way to go. Bob Smith, the city’s deputy parks and recreation director, has been helping the Turners schedule meetings with staff across the city government and in the state health department. Their next step, he said, is to finalize a proposal and develop a memorandum of understanding.
“We look forward to the continued collaboration to finalize a location and scope of work to bring the project to fruition,” Smith wrote.
Once the project is officially approved, Turner plans to start fundraising in earnest.
Though the process has been difficult at points, he said — with so many emails and permits and meetings — it’s been healing, too.
“It has been a great project for us to put some energy into something in Simon’s name, to take some of that energy that we would have [used] taking care of Simon if he were still here,” he said. “It’s been good for us.”
