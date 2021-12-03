Jessica Bernier, daughter of Jeffrey and Lindsey Bernier from Frederick, won the title of Miss American Sweetheart at the 2021 National Miss American Coed Pageant, held in October. In addition to the crown and sash, Jessica earned a cash scholarship, generous gifts from national sponsors, accommodations for upcoming trips with her fellow winners, and the opportunity to travel the country representing the Miss American Coed organization.
Jessica, is a third-grade student at Yellow Springs Elementary School and the co-founder of Sisters for Hope. In her spare time, she dances for the 24/7 youth company and rides horses at Starry Night Stables. Jessica has participated as a volunteer the last three years for the United Way’s Stuff the Bus campaign, has volunteered numerous hours with First Fruit Farms, picking vegetables for the Maryland Food Bank, and regularly donates to Blessing Boxes throughout the community.
The Miss American Coed national competition is held annually where girls and women from all over the country compete in nine age divisions. Contestants are scored on a 30-second introductory speech about themselves, a one-on-one interview with each member of the judges panel, and their poise, confidence and composure during the evening wear competition. Optional competitions including academic achievement, volunteer service, talent, speech, modeling, actress, and photogenic. For more information, visit missamericancoed.com.
