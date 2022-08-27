During the month of July, the Frederick Health Auxiliary presented service awards to six volunteers with a combined total of 9,500 hours of service.
The following individuals received volunteer service awards: Paula Blundell (4,000 hours of service); Nancy E. Zein (2,000 hours); Julie Lotta, Carol Noonan and Loretta Warfield (1,000 hours); and Brent Gross (500 hours).
Blundell, who has been volunteering since the fall of 1983, has worked in the gift shop at the Select Seconds thrift store, and for the surgical information and information desk services.
Zein has been volunteering since June 2014 for the clerical and sewing services.
Lotta began volunteering in the fall of 2016, earning hours in the wings, and for information desk services and Select Seconds. Noonan, who started volunteering in the spring of 2017, is active in surgical information, and for information desk and NICU services. Warfield has been a volunteer since November 2000, earning her hours in a number of services, including wings, NICU, Rose Hill and the gift shop.
Gross has been volunteering since early 2020, being active in surgical information, joint works and clerical services.
The Frederick Health Auxiliary offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities for adults and students looking for a way to help others. If you would like to learn more about the Auxiliary and how to begin volunteering, call 240-566-3567 or visit fhh.org/volunteering.
