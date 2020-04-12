Frederick Health has created two charitable funds in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Frederick Health COVID-19 Hospital Support Fund enables the public to provide financial resources to help the hospital respond to critical operating needs during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Frederick Health COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund enables the public to provide financial assistance to employees who are experiencing a personal financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis. Frederick Health employees can continue to support fellow employees in need through the Angel Fund, an internal employee-to-employee assistance fund established in 2009. Contributions to both COVID-19 funds can be made online at www.frederickhealth.org/donatenow or by mailing a check to Frederick Health Development Office, 405 W. 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701.
Those interested in donating supplies can visit the Frederick Health Development Council Facebook page, for the most recent needs. More information can be found here: https://www.frederickhealth.org/Patients-Visitors/Coronavirus-COVID-19-/COVID-19-Donations.aspx.
Current needs are: Gloves, hand sanitizer and antibacterial cleaning supplies, Lysol disinfecting spray, protective gowns, coveralls and rain ponchos, phone chargers (all types), UV light boxes for sanitizing cell phones, N95 masks, handmade mask covers, "no touch" thermometers, disposable stethoscopes, disposable pulse oxygen monitors, protective eyewear/goggles, disposable food storage containers, paper or styrofoam bowls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.