Frederick Health Hospital to renovate, expand Critical Care Services area

Frederick Health has embarked on a four-phase construction project at Frederick Health Hospital (400 W. Seventh St.). Construction began in late September 2020 to renovate and expand critical care service areas.
About the Critical Care ProjectProviding critical care when and where it matters most is of the utmost importance to Frederick Health. Out of 47 hospitals in Maryland, the ED at Frederick Health Hospital is the seventh busiest. And Frederick County is the fastest-growing county in Maryland, with significant growth in those over age 65.
“The planned changes will help prepare the hospital to meet our community’s growth and changing needs,” said Cheryl Cioffi, DNP, RN, ANP-BC, FACHE, senior vice president, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. “When you or a loved one experience a medical emergency, we want to make sure you have access to the critical care services you need, right here in Frederick.”
The Critical Care Project will involve three floors in one wing of the hospital, where the Emergency Department is currently located. It includes the following components:
• Completion of redesign and expansion of the Emergency Department to integrate care, improve access, and increase the number of patient care spaces. This includes:
A new triage area with frosted transparent walls for patient privacy.
A new pediatric unit located on the first floor. This distinct unit will provide care for pediatric patients in need of emergency and/or inpatient care.
An expanded emergency behavioral health unit to serve both adult and pediatric patients in need of psychiatric care. During the expansion, windows will be added to the treatment spaces. The natural light from the windows will promote healing and create a therapeutic environment for patients.
A larger registration area with more patient privacy to support the adult ED, pediatric unit, and emergency behavioral health unit.
• Renovation and expansion of the Intensive Care Unit to improve facilities and provide capacity to serve more patients and better support those who visit them.
• Enhancing the Interventional Cardiology Unit to increase capacity of existing services and prepare for future growth.
All three components of the project share a common goal: to make the environment at Frederick Health Hospital even more comfortable, convenient and patient-centered. Most importantly, these enhancements will help FHH deliver the best quality care for those who need emergency services.
Frederick Health has embarked upon a nearly $15 million fundraising campaign to support this project. The generosity of community donors will enable Frederick Health to continue to evolve as a health system and positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community.
Frederick Health will make every effort to minimize any disruption to patients and families receiving care inside the hospital during this project. All phases of the project are expected to be completed by December 2023.
About Frederick HealthFrederick Health provides comprehensive healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County. The system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice.
Frederick Health Medical Group is a multi-specialty practice with more than 100 providers, 17 specialties and multiple locations across the county. The system has several ambulatory care locations, a freestanding cancer institute, two urgent care locations, and Frederick Health Village.
With over 3,000 employees, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community.
For more information, visit frederickhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.