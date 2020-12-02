Frederick Health recently launched a Grateful Patient Program to provide patients and families with an opportunity to share their story after a positive experience with the healthcare system.
“Patients and their families often ask how they can say ‘thank you’ for the wonderful care they received from us, and this program provides a meaningful way for them to do so,” said Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl.
Frederick Health aims to collect and share a variety of grateful patient stories that will serve as a source of inspiration for both healthcare professionals and the community alike. “When a grateful patient shares their story, they are uplifting and celebrating caregivers who made a difference. These stories also provide assurance to future patients and help to build the community’s confidence in the way we deliver care,” said Kleinhanzl.
“Grateful patient stories are so much more than an expression of thanks — they speak to the positive impact our hospital makes on the community we serve. These stories bring the Frederick Health mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community to life,” said Frederick Health Vice President and Chief Development Officer Robin Rose.
The Frederick Health Development Office will oversee the program in collaboration with the hospital’s Marketing and Service Excellence teams. Patients have the option to submit their story through an online form on the Frederick Health website, or via a hard copy form distributed to them by a member of the healthcare team. Patients will be given the option to have their story shared in future Frederick Health publications or social media communications.
For more information on the Frederick Health Grateful Patient Program, visit www.frederickhealth.org/donate, email donate@frederick.health, or call the Frederick Health Development Office at 240-566-3478.
