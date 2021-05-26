Leah Cass was getting heavy in her mother’s arms as they strolled through Baker Park Tuesday morning, her older brother Daniel playing happily alongside them.
When Amy Cass plopped the 22-month-old on the ground, she bolted. Amy followed. Three-year-old Daniel — who can usually be counted on to remain near his mom — was distracted by a duck in nearby Carroll Creek. He took off in the opposite direction.
Exactly what happened next is a blur of panic in Amy’s mind, but she knows a few things for certain: Daniel fell into the water. He can’t swim. And a stranger saved his life.
Now, Cass is trying to find the man she credits with preventing a tragedy.
“I have no idea who he is,” Cass said. “He didn’t even think. He just pulled my son out of the water.”
A small crowd of concerned passersby gathered once Daniel was safely back on the creek bank, Cass said. In all the confusion, she’s not sure whether she even spoke to the man who pulled Daniel out. She certainly didn’t get his name. While she remembers he was a Black man with dark hair and wearing a white T-shirt, she can only manage a fuzzy recollection of his appearance through the cloud of stress.
Amy Cass realized what had happened only when she heard a loud splash and saw the flash of the man’s shirt through the corner of her eye. Daniel was unharmed, she said, and he wasn’t upset until he noticed his mother was crying.
She rushed her son home, changed him out of his wet clothes and hugged him to her chest for hours.
Cass is not sure how deep the creek was at the spot where Daniel fell or how far he made it from the bank before he was rescued. But kids can drown in just a few inches of water, and Amy’s voice was choked with emotion as she considered what could have been.
Daniel fell in near where the creek crosses Bentz Street, not far from the large spillway. Had he ventured out further toward the dam, he could have found himself on the edge of a vertical drop.
In a post on NextDoor, which was later shared to Facebook, Amy asked for the community’s help in identifying the rescuer. The post had gathered hundreds of reactions and comments by Wednesday evening, but no one had been able to connect them.
Daniel will be enrolling in swimming lessons this summer. But before then, Amy Cass and her husband hope to find their hero and properly express their gratitude.
“Thanks to this man,” Amy wrote in her post, “my baby is alive.”
