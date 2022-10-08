The 33rd annual Frederick Women’s Distance Festival, hosted by the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club, attracted 607 runners and walkers Aug. 6 at Frederick Community College.

The run/walk demonstrates support for women’s running, health and fitness, and it raised $26,585 for the Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County grant program, supporting local nonprofits that help women in the Frederick community. In addition to race registration fees, more than 200 businesses and individuals made donations or funded sponsorships to support the race and the Women’s Giving Circle. Since 2010, the event has generated over $207,000 for the Giving Circle.

