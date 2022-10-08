The 33rd annual Frederick Women’s Distance Festival, hosted by the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club, attracted 607 runners and walkers Aug. 6 at Frederick Community College.
The run/walk demonstrates support for women’s running, health and fitness, and it raised $26,585 for the Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County grant program, supporting local nonprofits that help women in the Frederick community. In addition to race registration fees, more than 200 businesses and individuals made donations or funded sponsorships to support the race and the Women’s Giving Circle. Since 2010, the event has generated over $207,000 for the Giving Circle.
Lauren Cramer, of Hagerstown, won this year’s race in 19 minutes, 45 seconds. Claire Heasman, a member of the running club, finished fourth after starting behind all of the other runners. By passing all but three of the other participants, she raised an additional $860 for the Giving Circle in a unique sponsorship agreement with Orangetheory Fitness.
In 1979, the Road Runners Club of America started the Women’s Distance Festival in response to the lack of distance running events in the Olympic Games for women.
The Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club has been supporting the local running community since 1975. The four Signature Races hosted by the Steeplechasers typically raise over $60,000 for the wider Frederick community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.