After going more than a year without in-person fundraising events, a Frederick volunteer fire company is ramping up to bring back its annual crab feast fundraiser.
The United Steam Fire Engine Company No. 3 will host its crab feast Saturday at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company from 3-8 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults or $15 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets can be bought online at crabfeast.usfe3.com.
“Our members and community look forward to events like the Crab Feast every year,” Assistant Chief Rob Lamoureux, fundraising committee chair, said in a news release. “We have it all, all-you-can-eat crabs, alcohol, raffles, a silent auction, there is truly something for everyone.”
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancelation of many local events, including the fundraisers volunteer fire companies rely on so heavily.
Fire companies 3, 31 and 33 are some of the busiest in the county, the release reads, and responded to more than 13,000 calls last year, despite the pandemic.
“[COVID] was tough on everyone, everywhere. The fundraising committee is really excited to be back into full swing,” Lamoureux said. “We have some thrilling things in the works right now, and some unique ways for folks to support the fire department and have some fun.”
Chief Marc McNeal said the company is looking to buy a new rescue squad that will cost approximately $1 million.
McNeal added, “... We need all the support we can get. We’re eager to finally be able to see the members of our community in person and get back to trying to support the many financial needs of the department.”
Those unable to attend the crab feast but who wish to support the department can so directly at usfe3.com/product/donate-to-united-fire-company/ or by adding “United Steam Fire Engine CO-3” to your Amazon Smile account.
