The Garden Club of Frederick and Taskers Chance Garden Club partnered again this year to decorate Faith House for the autumn and holiday season.
Faith House is a shelter for women and children experiencing homelessness, under the umbrella of the Frederick Rescue Mission.
Club members have designed and installed much of the landscaping around the apartments. They maintain the gardens as one of their ongoing civic projects.
The Garden Club of Frederick also worked alongside Frederick Rescue Mission residents to maintain the front yard of their historic building, as well as the secret garden behind the tall brick wall that once surrounded a prison courtyard.
Decorations installed annually by the club warmly welcome the hundreds of Frederick residents who rely daily on the Mission’s Bread of Life program for their food needs during the holiday season.
The Rescue Mission is the faith-based program dedicated to turning around the lives of those suffering from substance use disorder. The gardening projects offer residents an opportunity to participate with garden club members in the beautification of their temporary home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.