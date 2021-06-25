The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
The following area students earned degrees on May 15 from the University of Maryland Global Campus:
Associate’s degree: David Aranzamendi, of Clarksburg; Destiny S. Harper, of Frederick; and Ryan Terry, of Jefferson.
Bachelor’s degrees:
History — Susan Scalese, of Sabillasville; and Gregory Pamer, of New Market, summa cum laude. Communication studies — Vindhya Sarma, Carter Mitchell, of Frederick; and Stephanie Cox, of Damascus. Humanities — Curtis Manos, of New Market, magna cum laude. Graphic communication — Katelyn Millison, of Frederick. Legal studies — Donna Selckmann and Jody Sullivan, of Frederick; and Jochebed Sorto, of Damascus.
Business administration — Kathleen Dodson and Kelsey Schmid, of Mount Airy; Crystal Canja, of Dickerson; Bridget Bryant, of Buckeystown; Ashley Colbert, of Middletown; Tam Tran, Gaby Rodas Sarceno and Rico Johnson, of Frederick; Joseph Niro, of Monrovia; Ann Barrows, of Walkersville; Brenda Mostoller, of Keedysville, cum laude; Colton Maczuga, of Boonsboro; Brittany Carter, of New Windsor; Brandon Silver, of Mount Airy; Sean Reilly, of Damascus; and Megan Plummer, of Mount Airy, summa cum laude;
Information systems management — Irina Seabolt, of Mount Airy; Anamika Sharma Poudel,of Damascus; and Stephen Koffa, of Damascus, cum laude. Computer science — Kenneth Preudhomme, Zachary Pesons, of Frederick; Royce Bullock, of Woodbine; and Phillip Barazotto, of Mount Airy. Public safety administration — Marilynne Pabst, of Frederick. Computer networks in cybersecurity — Leonard Mongeon, Catherine Connor and Colin Fischer, of New Market; Rushit Rao, of Clarksburg; Kyle Dupler, Jason Suchodolski, Dady D Mboda Tientcheu, John Akpan and Peter Raley, of Frederick; Joshua Gahm, of Woodbine; Rachel Washek, of Emmitsburg, summa cum laude; Lucas Felder, of Ijamsville; Joan Anosa Discaya, of Frederick, summa cum laude; Roland Miller, of Frederick, magna cum laude; Gina Kim, of Clarksburg, summa cum laude; and Ashagrie Tehsome Worke, of Middletown.
Marketing — Elwood Holland, of Monrovia; Larissa Pena, of Frederick, magna cum laude; and Samanthia Glass, of Woodbine. Social science — Allen Childs, of Frederick, magna cum laude; and Jacob Loos, of Frederick. Digital media and web technology — Lucas Uzoka, of Clarksburg. Cybersecurity management and policy — Brian Kuti, of Union Bridge; Andrew Arnold, of Frederick; Petr Ruben, of Jefferson; and Michael Watson, of Clarksburg, cum laude; Human resource management — Sherita Smaw, Karen Gardner Garcia and Shannon Newton, of Frederick; Tara Brandenburg, of Damascus; and Nicholas Chrzanowski, of Frederick, magna cum laude.
Management studies — Hilary King Wilson, Monica Roskowinski Perez, and Ramsey Salameh, of Frederick; and Michael Snider, of Mount Airy, cum laude. Computer networks and security — James Williams, of Damascus. Psychology — Hannah Harding, James Callego and Fanta Kamara, of Frederick; Meghan Benner, of Smithsburg, magna cum laude; Dalia Malaeb, of Clarksburg; and Michael Guy, of Jefferson, cum laude. Accounting — Ike Ogundipe, of Damascus; and Brooke Shank, of Middletown. Finance — Justin Zablocki, of Frederick. Software development and security — James Gray, of Clarksburg; Erick McCoy, of Damascus, summa cum laude; and Larissa Dohnji, of Frederick. Political science — Seth Burger, of Frederick.
Environmental management — Christopher Heyrend, of Frederick, summa cum laude; and Rachel Harris, of Poolesville. Health services management — Marisol Lopez, of Mount Airy; Michelle Masterson, of Thurmont; and Joyce Bosed Olabisi, of Walkersville. Biotechnology — Kevin Martinez, of Monrovia, summa cum laude. Investigative forensics — Emily Wilson, of Sabillasville. Criminal justice — Mary Blackston, of Frederick. Homeland security — Ryan Morrison, of Frederick; Connor Freeman, of Walkersville; and Danielle Rhea, of Middletown, magna cum laude. Nursing — Diana Ghaffari, Oneyda Majalca and Taykouba Tiendrebeogo, of Frederick; Melinda Williams, of Brunswick, magna cum laude; and Timothy Reed, of Knoxville.
Master’s degrees:
Teaching — Angelina Rangel, of Clarksburg; Samantha Hull, of Monrovia; and Vincent Mick, of Boyds. Business administration — Erikha Wyatt Lawson and Robert Lamb Jr., of Clarksburg; Barry Jones, Babatunde Kolawolmay, Victoria Pearlman, Naomi Price and Lei Sun, of Frederick; Ryan Kemp and Mark Posthuma, of Monrovia; Rebecca McGee, of Keymar; Kirby Rhodes, of Woodbine; Blake Wise and Jessical Rommal, of Mount Airy; Matthew Marcus, of Smithsburg; Jessica Fields and Andrea Czajkowski, of New Market.
Cybersecurity management and policy — DeRinda B. Johnson, of Frederick; Emefy Ayivi, of Clarksburg; Tyler Gray, of Walkersville. Cybersecurity technology — Oscar Encarnacion Benabe, of Fort Detrick; Andy Smith, Nelson Gomez and Kassim Djima Ganiyou, of Frederick; Juan Rivas, of Walkersville. Cloud computing architecture — David Gondon, of Clarksburg. Health information administration — Patricia Coffey, of Ijamsville. Health informatics administration — Phyllis Ngmlokie-Abayateye, of Poolesville. Accounting and financial management — Nadia Syahmalina, of Clarksburg.
Management — Shawntel Powell, of Clarksburg; Jennifer Moffatt, of Mount Airy; Andre Jones, Taylor Haller and Anna Young of Frederick; Christopher Cusic, of Poolesville; Patricia Friday, Rachel Oveman and Kenneth Gardner, of New Market; Richard Skiles, of Point of Rocks. Accounting and financial management — John Kliemann, of New Windsor; Shauna Morris-Samuels, of Frederick. Health care administration — Nikolas Roumell, of Clarksburg. Biotechnology — Kanlayanee Pangsrivong and Kenesha Riley-Burns, of Frederick; Alexandra DeFrancesco, of Mount Airy. Information technology — Sheria Munuo, of Clarksburg; Mayank Bhalla, of Boyds. Data analytics — Douglas Hockey, of Damascus. Digital forensics and cyber investigation — Inger Carlisle, of New Market. Learning design and technology — Angela Diaz, of Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.