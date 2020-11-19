Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner recently announced $425,000 in one-time grant awards to help advance two nonprofit community projects. Funds will support the construction of an emergency family shelter, a long-standing project of the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs. Frederick County currently lacks a temporary shelter for families who find themselves facing the trauma and challenges of homelessness. Funds also will support the development of a heritage center being established by the AARCH Society of Frederick (African American Resources – Cultural and Heritage). The Heritage Center for African American History will help residents learn about the underrepresented story of the county’s African American history, including living conditions and important contributions to the community.
“After a multi-year effort to sell county surplus property to support these worthy projects, I am pleased to make this support a reality," Executive Gardner said. "The family shelter will help to keep families together, provide stability, and reduce the stress on our community’s children so they can thrive. The heritage center will help us to learn about our past, recognize the contribution of Blacks in Frederick County, and guide us as we work to move forward to shape a bright future for everyone.”
The Religious Coalition received $375,000 for the Emergency Family Shelter on Hayward Road in the City of Frederick. “With the vital investment by the County and generous donors in our community, the establishment of a new emergency family shelter program is becoming a reality,” said Religious Coalition Executive Director Nick Brown. “With this new shelter we can keep families together and work towards our ultimate goal — returning families to permanent housing.”
AARCH’s grant for $50,000 will help fund a Heritage Center on Carroll Street in Frederick. “AARCH greatly appreciates the opportunity to partner with County Executive Jan Gardner and the County Council as we move forward with development of the African American Heritage Center,” said AARCH President David Key. “We look forward to providing an understanding of the significant contributions African Americans have made in Frederick County’s history.”
Funding for the grants came from the sale of a small parcel of surplus county-owned land along Ballenger Creek Pike. Executive Gardner expressed her appreciation for the support of the County Council to advance these two priority community projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.