The following is a list of the Youth Alpaca Show results from the 2021 Great Frederick Fair. Placings are listed in order of first, second, third, etc.
CAMALIDS
Senior Showmanship: Heather Goldman, Cassandra Woolverton, Alicia Flowers, Margaret Shoemaker, Aaron Van Rens, Leanza Martinez, Severin Elbich, Colton Williamson.
Intermediate Showmanship: Megan Kuhn, Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, Joni Elbich, Breana Schwam, Adrian Schwam.
First Year Showmanship: Maddie Gordon, Peyton Bowen, Cate Hart, Sean Kuhn, Gavin Williamson, Ella Bradham, Abigail Duvall, Raegan Beard, Lucy Bradham.
Senior Obstacle (minimum 10 obstacles): Heather Goldman, Cassandra Woolverton, Alicia Flower, Margaret Shoemaker, Aaron Van Rens, Severin Elbich, Colton Williamson, Leanza Martinez.
Intermediate Obstacle (minimum 8 obstacles): Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, Maddie Gordon, Peyton Bowen, Joni Elbich, Breana Schwam, Megan Kuhn, Ella Bradham, Samantha Simms.
Junior Obstacle (minimum 6 obstacles): Adrian Schwam, Gavin Williamson, Sean Kuhn, Abigail Duvall, Cate Hart, Raegan Beard, Lucy Bradham.
Senior Public Relations: Severin Elbich, Alicia Flowers, Heather Goldman, Aaron Van Rens, Colton Williamson, Leanza Martinez, Cassandra Woolverton, Margaret Showmaker.
Intermediate Public Relations: Maddie Gordon, Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, Ella Bradham, Samantha Simms, Megan Kuhn, Joni Elbich, Peyton Bowen, Breanna Schwam.
Junior Public Relations: Sean Kuhn, Gavin Williamson, Lucy Bradham, Adrian Schwam, Abigail Duvall, Cate Hart, Raegan Beard.
