The following is a list of the Youth Building results from the 2021 Great Frederick Fair. Placings are listed in order of first, second, third, etc.
CRAFTS — JUNIOR
Candles: Mila Pollock.
Clothespins & Popsickle Sticks: Gabriella Altamura, first, Grand Champion and Class Champion; Landon Green Wood, Elias Kelly, Maddie Gordon, Isaiah Kelly, Desmond Grogan, Colton Bostian, first; Kylee Morris, Rylan Gordon and Adrian Schwam, second; Breana Schwam and Madison Oden, third.
Decoupage: Adrian Schwam, Collan Watkins, Triston Higgins, Kylee Morris and Colton Bostian, first; Madison Oden, second; Breana Schwam, third.
Handmade Flowers: Maddie Gordon and Breana Schwam, first.
Stained Glass/Plastic Glass: Mila Pollock, Madison Oden and Collan Watkins, first; Triston Higgins and Colton Bostian, third.
Christmas Craft or Decorations: Charlotte Weddle, Elias Kelly, Rylan Gordon, Peyton Bowen, Maddie Gordon, Danika Winn, Collan Watkins, Eryn Kline, Kaleidoscope (Team/Company) (2), Kylee Morris, Breana Schwam and Madison Oden, firsts; Adrian Schwam, Kaleidoscope (2), Preston Clark and Colton Bostian, second; Kaleidoscope, third.
Easter Craft or Decoration: Isaiah Kelly, first and Class Champion; Danika Winn, Rhiannon Kelly, Elias Kelly and Adrian Schwam, first places; Eryn Kline and Madison Oden, second; Kylee Morris, third.
Puppets: Rhiannon Kelly, first and Class Champion; Breana Schwam, first; Eryn Kline, second; Adrian Schwam, third.
Magnet or Pom-Pom: Madison Oden, first and Class Champion; Peyton Bowen and Collan Watkins, first place; Elias Kelly, Eryn Kline and Rylan Gordon, second; Colton Bostian, Triston Higgins and Breana Schwam, third place.
Papercraft: Kylee Morris, Breana Schwam, Joni Elbich, Eliana Bergman, Isaiah Kelly and Adrian Schwamm, first places; Colton Bostian and Madison Oden, third.
Stenciled Craft: Colton Bostian, Danika Winn and Breana Schwam, first places; Adrian Schwam, second.
String Art, Hangable: Eryn Kline, first and Class Champion; Breana Schwam, first; Adrian Schwam, second.
Indian Craft: Adrian Schwam, and Breana Schwam, first place.
Weaving: Adrian Schwam, first and Class Champion; Breana Schwam, Lucy Bradham, Alpha Alpaca 4-H (Team/Company) (2), Eryn Kline, first places; Alpha Alpaca 4-H (4) second places; Alpha Alpaca 4-H and Eva O’Hara, third.
Metal Punch: Eryn Kline, first place and Class Champion; Adrian Schwam, Alpha Alpaca 4-H (2), Peyton Bowen, Isaiah Kelly, Elias Kelly, first places; Alpha Alpaca 4-H, three seconds and one third place.
Woodburning: Adrian Schwam, second.
Fabric Covered Items: Kaleidoscope (Team/Company) five first places, one second place; Eva O’Hara, Madison Oden and Breanan Schwam, third.
Sand Art: Isaiah Kelly, first and Class Champion; Colton Bostian, Kylee Morris, Madison Oden, all first place.
Beading (No Jewelry): Adrain Schwam, first, Madison Oden and Breana Schwam, second.
Rubberband Jewelry: Breana Schwam.
Other Craft: Eliana Bergman, first place and Class Champion; Elias Kelly, first and Reserve Class Champion; Brian Ellis Jr., Isaiah Kelly, Eryn Kline, Phoebe Spence, Eliana Ellis and Breana Schwam, first places; Madison Oden, second.
Fall Craft/Decoration: Adrain Schwam, Brian Ellis Jr,. Kylee Morris, Eva O’hara, Elias Kelly, Kaleidoscope (Team/Company), first places; Triston Higgins, Breana Schwam, Eryn Kline and Kaleidoscope, second places; Kaleidoscope, third.
Ceramics (Free Form): Gabriella Altamura, first, Grand Champion and Class Champion; Adrian Schwam and Breana Schwam, first place; Madison Oden, third.
Ceramics (Molded): Landon Greenwood and Breana Schwam, first.
Plastercaft: Colton Bostian, first; Triston Higgins and Madison Oden, second.
Summer Craft/Decoration: Adrian Schwam, Eryn Kline, Breana Schwam and Isaiah Kelly, first places; Eliana Ellis and Elias Kelly, second; Kylee Morris, third.
Jewelry: Gabriella Altamura, first and Class Champion; Abigail Shriner and Madison Oden, first; Colton Bostian, third.
Duct Tape Articles: Kylee Morris, Kaleidoscope (Team/Company) (3), first places; Adrain Schwam, Colton Bostian, Madison Oden, Kaleidoscope (2), second places.
Recycled Craft: Isaiah Kelly, first place, Reserve Champion and Class Champion; Rylan Gordon, Kaleidoscope (2), Gavin Williamson, Alpha Alpaca (2), Maddie Gordon and Kylee Morris, first places; Kaleidoscope (3), Madison Oden, Alpha Alpaca (6), Joni Elbich, second places; Alpha Alpaca (3), third place.
Spring Craft/Decoration: Preston Clark, first place and Class Champion; Kylee Morris and Adrian Schwam, first; Eryn Kline, second; Breana Schwam, third.
Paracord Craft: Sean Kuhn, first; Breana Schwam, second.
Leathercraft: Sean Kuhn, first.
Animal Toy: Rhiannon Kelly, Kylee Morris, Adrian Schwam, Breana Schwam, Danika Winn, Maddie Gordon, first places.
PROJECT DISPLAY
FORESTRY - SENIOR
Leaf Collection, First Year (10 or more specimens): Brunswick FFA (Team/Company), eight firsts, three seconds, one third place; Oakdale FFA, eight firsts, four seconds; Middletown FFA, 15 firsts; Walkersville FFA, 10 firsts; Career & Technology Center FFA, eight firsts, three seconds.
Handyman - Senior: Middletown FFA (Team/Company), 16 firsts, 13 second places.
House/Feeder - Bird, Bat, etc.: Dakota Bostian.
Small Wooden Kitchen Items: Mia McGuffin.
Small Wooden Items: Nicholas Cronkite, Walkersville FFA (Team/Company) (2), first places and two second places.
Small Furniture: Benjamin Cronkite, first place and Grand Champion; Mia McGuffin, Walkersville FFA (4) first places; Walkersville FFA, second place.
Farm & Shop Articles: Mia McGuffin, Walkersville FFA (1), Brunswick FFA (2) first places; Walkersville FFA and Brunswick FFA, second places.
MISCELLANEOUS - SENIOR
Articles Made From Rope/Twine/Paracord: Walkersville FFA (Team/Company, 26 first places, one second; Catoctin FFA (13) first places, seven second places, two third places.
Articles Made With Combination: Tuscarora FFA (Team/Company), five first places and two second places.
Small Taxidermy Exhibits: Dakota Bostian.
Forged Metal Items: Benjamin Cronkite, first; Walkersville FFA (Team/Company): 11 first places, 11 second places; one third place.
Articles Made from Soy: Tuscarora FFA (Team/Company), 23 first places; Linganore FFA, 12 first places, nine seconds, 10 third places.
Articles Made From Beeswax: Linganore FFA, 20 first places; Tuscarora FFA, 25 first places; 11 seconds; one third place.
Seed/Pressed Flower Display: Catoctin FFA, 21 first places, seven seconds; Walkersville FFA, 23 first places, three seconds.
Companion Animal Collection: Linganore FFA, Grand Champion, 13 first places, eight second places, two thirds; Tuscarora FFA, 12 first places.
Livestock Collection: Tuscarora FFA, 26 first places, Linganore FFA, 13 first places, one second.
Misc. Articles or Collections: Mia McGuffin, first place;Tuscarora FFA, 61 first places; Oakdale FFA, 19 first places; Linganore FFA, eight firsts, four second places.
PROJECT DISPLAY
FORESTRY - JUNIOR
Leaf Collection, First Year (10 or more specimens): Anaya Jackson.
HANDYMAN - JUNIOR
House/Feeder - Bird, Bat, etc.: Adrian Schwam, Jeremy Bergman, Collan Watkins, Madison Oden, first places.
Small Wooden Articles: Madison Oden, Adrian Schwan, Colton Bostian, Breana Schwam, all first.
Small Wooden Items: Adrian Schwam.
Clocks (Kit or Original): Madison Oden and Colton Bostian, first.
Miscellaneous Junior, Diagrams: Cody Windisch, first.
COMPUTER PROJECT EXHIBITS
COMPUTER PROJECTS - SENIOR
Graphic Design SR: Career & Technology Center FFA, third.
3D Printing: Jayden Jackson, first and Reserve Champion; Jeremy Bergman, two third places; Liam Grogan, first and Class Champion.
ENTOMOLOGY - SENIOR
First Year Member: Jayden Jackson, first and Class Champion.
Any Number of Years in Project: Ethan Rembold, first and Class Champion, Teah Doan, first and Reserve Class Champion.
Insect Collection Judging: Ethan Rembold, first and Class Champion; Teah Doan, first; Liam Grogan, second.
Entomology Photographic - Senior: Jeremy Bergman, first and Class Champion.
ENTOMOLOGY - JUNIOR
First through Fourth Year Member: Eliana Bergman, first and Class Champion.
Entomology Photographic - Junior: Gabriella Altamura, first and Class Champion, Andrea Thomas, second.
PHOTOGRAPHY - SENIOR
B&W - Building: Kendall Cole, first and Class Champion; Lillian Kelly, first and Reserve Class Champion; Aaron Van Rens, first.
B&W - Landscape: Brianna Bongard, first and Class Champion, Kendall Cole, first and Reserve Class Champion; Cassandra Woolverton, Aaron Van Rens, Dalena Bryant, Mia McGuffin and Lillian Kelly, all first places.
B&W - People (Posed): Kendall Cole, first and Class Champion, Olivia Adams, first and Class Champion; Dalena Bryant, Lillian Kelly, Brianna Bongard, Mia McGuffin, all first places.
B&W - Action: Oliva Adams, first and Class Champion; Brianna Bongard and Dalena Bryant, first and Reserve Class Champions; Kendall Cole, Mia McGuffin and Lillian Kelly, all first places.
B&W - Animals. Or Birds: Mia McGuffin, first and Grand Champion; Paige Baker, first and Reserve Class Champion; Aaron Van Rens, Brianna Bongard, Brenna Miller, Dalena Bryant, Lillian Kelly and Kendall Cole, all first.
B&W - Agriculture: Kendall Cole, first and Class Champion; Aaron Van Rens, second; Dalena Bryant, Lillian Kelly, Brianna Bongard and Mia McGuffin, third.
B&W - Closeups: Mia McGuffin, first and Class Champion; Cassandra Woolverton, first and Reserve Class Champion; Dalena Bryant, Kendall Cole, Lillian Kelly, Brianna Bongard, second places; Aaron Van Rens, third.
B&W - Flowers: Lillian Kelly, first and Class Champion; Mia McGuffin, first and Reserve Class Champion; Dalena Bryant and Brianna Bongard, first; Kendall Cole, second.
B&W - Miscellaneous: Olivia Baltrotsky and Kendall Cole, both first and Class Champions; Lillian Kelly and Dalena Bryant, first; Olivia Adams and Brianna Bongard, third place.
Color - Building: Lillian Kelly, first and Class Champion; Dalena Bryant, first and Reserve Class Champion; Madelyn Baltrotsky, Kendall Cole, Aaron Van Rens, Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, Trisha Garner, Paige Baker, Angelique, first places.
Color - Landscape: Aaron Van Rens, first and Class Champion; Kendall Cole, first and Reserve Class Champion; Lillian Kelly, Cassandra Woolverton, Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, Olivia Adams, Angelique Jackson, Madelyn Baltrotsky, Dalena Bryant, Paige Baker, all first.
Color - People (posed): Olivia Adams, first and Grand Champion, Lillian Kelly, Reserve Class Champion; Kendall Cole, Trisha Garner, Jaedyn Fitzpatrick and Angelique Jackson, all first.
Color - Action: Angelique Jackson, first and Class Champion; Kendall Cole, first and Reserve Class Champion; Olivia Adams, Lillian Kelly, Dalena Bryant and Brianna Bongard, all first places.
Color - Animals or Birds: Olivia Adams, first and Reserve Best of Show; Mia McGuffin, first and Reserve Class Champion; Lillian Kelly, first and Reserve Class Champion; Catoctin FFA (Team/Company), 13 firsts, six seconds; Oakdale FFA, 13 firsts, one second place; Dalena Bryant, Brenna Miller, Kendall Cole, Brianna Bongard, Trisha Garner, Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, Aaron Van Rens, Madelyn Baltrotsky, Cassandra Woolverton, all first places; Paige Baker, second.
Color - Agriculture: Olivia Adams, first and Class Champion; Brianna Bongard, Zachary Thompson, Olivia Baltrotsky, Paige Baker, Catoctin FFA (3) all first places; Lillian Kelly, Mia McGuffin and Catoctin FFA, second places; Trisha Garner, Dalena Bryant, Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, Kendall Cole, Catoctin FFA (8) third places.
Color - Close-Ups: Cassidy Sill, first and Class Champion; Mia McGuffin, first and Reserve Class Champion; Jeremy Bergman, Brianna Bongard, Kendall Cole, Cassandra Woolerton, Aaron Van Rens, Olivia Baltrotsky, Lillian Kelly, Brenna Miller, first places; Trisha Garner, Angelique Jackson, Dalena Bryant, Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, second places; Olivia Adams, third place.
Color - Flowers: Cassandra Woolverton, first and Class Champion; Trisha Garner, first and Reserve Class Champion; Madelyn Baltrotsky, Brianna Bongard, Brenna Miller, Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, first places; Lillian Kelly, Kendall Cole, Olivia Adams, Angelique Jackson, Dalena Bryant, second; Aaron Van Rens and Paige Baker, third.
Color - Miscellaneous: Lillian Kelly, first and Class Champion; Olivia Adams, first and Reserve Class Champion; Kendall Cole, Brianna Bongard, Oakdale FFA (2), first places; Oakdale FFA (12), Aaron Van Rens, Middletown FFA (2), second places; Middletonw FFA (15), Dalena Bryant, Cassandra Woolverton, Paige Baker, Angelique Jackson, third.
