The following is a list of the Youth Building results from the 2021 Great Frederick Fair. Placings are listed in order of first, second, third, etc.
PHOTOGRAPHY - JUNIOR
B&W - Building: Morgan Grossnickle, first and Class Champion; Charlotte Weddle, Abigail Shriner and Camden Grossnickle, all first.
B&W - Landscape: Abigail Shriner, first and Class Champion; Charlotte Weddle and Camden Grossnickle, first; Morgan Grossnickle and Breana Schwam, second.
B&W - People (Posed): Abigail Shriner, first and Class Champion; Rayna Smith, Morgan Grossnickle, Camden Grossnickle, first.
B&W - Action: Charlotte Weddle and Camden Grossnickle, first; Morgan Grossnickle, second;
B&W - Animals or Birds: Cassidy Stone, first and Class Champion; Camden Grossnickle, first and Reserve Class Champion; Valerijs Krepp, Kaylin Duman, Charlotte Weddle, Maddie Gordon and Cassidy Sill, first; Adrian Schwam, Morgan Grossnickle and Abigail Shriner, second.
B&W - Agriculture: Charlotte Weddle, first and Class Champion; Morgan Grossnickle and Abigail Shriner, first; Camden Grossnickle, second.
B&W - Closeups: Breana Schwam, first and Class Champion; Charlotte Weddle and Abigail Shriner, first; Camden Grossnickle and Morgan Grossnickle, second.
B&W - Flowers: Anaya Jackson, first and Reserve Best of Show; Abigail Shriner, Charlotte Weddle, first; Breana Schwam, Camden Grossnickle and Morgan Grossnickle, second.
B&W - Miscellaneous: Charlotte Weddle, first and Reserve Class Champion; Abigail Shriner, first.
Color - Building: Camden Grossnickle, first and Class Champion; Abigail Shriner, Charlotte Weddle and Morgan Grossnickle, first.
Color - Landscape: Landon Greenwood, first and Reserve Best of Show; Maya K. Patterson, first and Reserve Class Champion; Kaylin Duman, first and Reserve Class Champion; Camden Grossnickle, Megan Kuhn and Charlotte Weddle, first; Avery Pollock, Abigail Shriner, Morgan Grossnickle, Breana Schwam, second.
Color - People (posed): Abigail Shriner, first and Class Champion; Camden Grossnickle, Reserve Class Champion; Morgan Grossnickle and Rayna Smith, first.
Color - Action: Avery Pollock, first and Class Champion; Rayna Smith, Camden Grossnickle and Charlotte Weddle, first; Morgan Grossnickle, second.
Color - Animals or Birds: Megan Kuhn, first and Class Champion; Camden Grossnickle, first and Reserve Class Champion; Valerijs Krepp, Reserve Class Champion; Cassidy Sill, Abigail Shriner, Gabriella Altamura, Adrian Schwam, Charlotte Weddle, Breana Schwam, Gianna Schley, Rayna Smith, Cassidy Stone, Molly Baltrotsky, Benjamin Caretti, Morgan Grossnickle, Landon Greenwood, Peyton Bowen, Maya Patterson and Kaylin Duman, first; Sean Kuhn, second.
Color - Agriculture: Avery Pollock, first and Class Champion; Charlotte Weddle, first and Reserve Class Champion; Camden Grossnickle, Breana Schwam, Morgan Grossnickle and Matthew Lewis, first; Abigail Shriner, second; Cassidy Sill, third.
Color - Closeups: Camden Grossnickle, first and Class Champion; Rayna Smith, Abigail Shriner, Maya Patterson, Maddie Gordon, Megan Kuhn, Breana Schwam, Morgan Grossnickle, first; Charlotte Weddle, Rylan Gordon, second.
Color - Flowers: Charlotte Weddle, first and Class Champion; Camden Grossnickle, first and Reserve Class Champion; Megan Kuhn, Maddie Gordon, Morgan Grossnickle, Breana Schwam, first; Abigail Shriner, Peyton Bowen, Landon Greenwood, second.
FLEECE COMPETITION - SENIOR
Sheep Fleece: Caroline Clark, Grand Champion.
Alpaca Fleece: Leanza Martinez, first and Grand Champion; Colton Williamson, second and Reserve Champion; Alicia Flowers, third; Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, fourth.
SKEINS - SENIOR
Med. Plied Yarn (100% Animal Fiber): Caroline Clark, first, Grand Champion.
FLEECE COMPETITION - JUNIOR
Sheep Fleece: Trennen Latham, first and Grand Champion; Preston Clark, second and Reserve Champion.
Alpaca Fleece: Heather Goldman, first and Grand Champion; Joni Elbich, second and Reserve Champion; Adrian Schwam, third; Gavin Williamson, fourth.
Leased Fleece: Breana Schwam, first and Grand Champion.
DECORATED TEXTILES - SENIOR
Painted Textiles: Mia McGuffin, first and Reserve Champion.
Stenciled Textiles: Mia McGuffin.
Tie Dye Textiles: Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, first and Reserve Champion; Margaret Shoemaker, first and Champion; Severin Elbich, first.
Misc. Decorated Textiles: Shookstown Club (Team/Company), seven first places; Mia McGuffin, first place and Building Champion.
CLUB ENTRIES - SENIOR
Tie Dye: Alpha Alpaca 4-H Club: five firsts, three second places; Shookstown Club: three firsts.
DECORATED TEXTILES - JUNIOR
Iron On Felt Applique Kit: Breana Schwam, second.
Stenciled Textiles: Adrian Schwam, first; Breana Schwam, second.
Tie Dye Textiles: Benjamin Caretti, first and Champion; Maya Patterson, Triston Higgins, Maddie Gordon, Rylan Gordon, Lucy Bradham, Catalina Caretti, Collan Watkins, Colton Bostian, Danika Winn, Adrian Schwam, Breana Schwam, Ella Bradham, Madison Oden, Eva O’Hara, all first.
Christmas Decorated Textiles: Colton Bostian, Madison Oden.
Easter Decorated Textile: Madison Oden.
Halloween Decorated Textile: Triston Higgins; Colton Bostian, Madison Oden and Collan Watkins, second.
Valentine’s Decorated Textile: Madison Oden, second.
Fall Decorated Textile: Collan Watkins.
Combination of any Decorated Textiles: Colton Bostian and Danika Winn, first; Madison Oden, second.
CLUB ENTRIES - JUNIOR
Tie Dye: Alpha Alpaca 4-H: six first places, four seconds.
BAKED GOODS
QUICK BREADS - SENIOR
Muffin, Fruite or Vegetable: Leah Carey.
Gingerbread: Leah Carey, second.
Fruit/Vegetable Bread without Nuts: Tarrah Garner, Baylee Winn, Joanna Cleaver, Leah Carey.
Fruit/Vegetable Bread with Nuts: Tarrah Garner and Leah Carrey, both third.
Corn Bread: Leah Carey, third.
CAKES - SENIOR
Layer Cake, Chocolate or Devil: Brianna Bongard, Leon Cru, Katie Glass, Leah Carey, all first.
Layer Cake, German Chocolate: Megan Downing.
Layer Cake, Red Velvet: Dalena Bryant, Caroline Clark, Leah Carey, Paige Baker, Joanna Cleaver, all first; Tarrah Garner, second.
Layer Cake, White or Yellow: Leah Care, first.
Layer Cake, Coconut: Liam Grogan.
Layer Cake, Other: Madison Keller, Kaylee Mathews, Kiandra Strickhouser, Benjamin Cronkite, all first; Dalena Bryant, second.
Tube Cake (Chiffon, Angel): Leah Carey.
Tube Cake, Other: Kailee Wiles, Baylee Winn, first places; Elizabeth Schuebel, second.
Pound Cake: Kendall Cole, Caroline Clark and Joanna Cleaver, first.
Create A Cake: Leah Carey.
Cupcakes: Benjamin Cronkite, Leah Carey and Sarah Younkers, all first.
COOKIES - SENIOR
Sugar, No Chocolate: Baylee Winn.
Chocolate Chips: Sarah Younkers, first and Reserve Champion; Baylee Winn, Mia McGuffin, Emma Baker, Peyton Baker, Leah Carey, all first; Brianna Bongard, Paige Baker and Ella Burrier, second; Haley Welty, third.
Other: Tarrah Garner.
Bar: Tarrah Garner.
Brownies, Chocolate, Plain, no icing: Paige Baker and Dalena Bryant, first; Sarah Younkers, third.
Brownies, Blonde, Plain: Paige Baker and Leah Care, first.
Refrigerator, Sliced; Joanna Cleaver, second.
Rolled, Cut with Cookie Cutter: Leah Carey, second.
Snickerdoodle, Tarrah Garner, first and Reserve Champion.
Peanut Butter: Leah Carey and Baylee Winn, first.
Cookie, Healthy Choice: Joanna Cleaver.
CANDIES - SENIOR
Marshmallow Cream Fudge: Leah Carey.
Uncooked Candy: Leah Carey.
FRUIT PIES - SENIOR
Apple: Emma Baker, first; Caroline Baker, second; Peyton Baker and Tarrah Garner, third.
Berry: Zachary Thompson.
Peach: Tarrah Garner, second.
MISCELLANEOUS - SENIOR
Cake Decorating: Leah Carey and Mia McGuffin, first.
Bread Machine (from scratch): Rileigh Tissue.
Animal Treats: Middletown FFA: 28 first places, 21 second, 10 third; Tuscarora FFA, 12 first places, 16 seconds, 19 third places; Linganore, six first places, seven second places; Tailwaggers, Calico Clovers, Kaleidoscope, all second.
BAKED GOODS - JUNIOR
QUICK BREADS - JUNIOR
Muffin, Fruit or Vegetable: Eva O’Hara, third.
Fruit/Vegetable Bread without Nuts: Eva O’Hara, Triston Higgins, Isaiah Kelly, DanikaWinn, Collan Watkins, all first place.
Fruit/Vegetable Bread With Nuts: Collan Watkins, Triston Higgins and Eva O’Hara, first places.
Corn Bread: Elias Kelly.
Other: Rhiannon Kelly, third.
YEAST BREADS - JUNIOR
White Loaf: Maya Patterson.
CAKES - JUNIOR
Layer Cake, Chocolate or Devil: Collan Watkins, Avery Harbaugh, Phoebe Spence, Sophia Hannon, Charlotte Weddle, Maya Patterson and Alaina Nielson, all first; Nathan Cronkite, second.
Layer Cake, German Chocolate: Landon Greenwood, Reese Sweeney, first.
Layer Cake, Red Velvet: Nicholas Cronkite, first and Reserve Champion; Ryleigh Ruch, Danika Winn, Preston Clark, first; Caroline Ahalt, second.
Layer Cake, White or Yellow: Kourtney Bell, Desmond Grogan, Maya Patterson, first places.
Layer Cake, Coconut: Eva O’Hara, first and Grand Champion; Charlie Sweeney, first place.
Layer Cake, Other: Avery Pollock and Eliana Bergman, first.
Tube Cake, Chiffon or Angel: Abigail Shriner, second.
Tube Cake, Other: Triston Higgins, Earl Schuebel, Delaney Clark, firsts.
Pound Cake: Preston Clark, first; Collan Watkins, second.
Create A Cake: Matix Garmon, Catalina Caretti, Abigail Shriner and Desmond Grogan, all first.
Cupcakes: Nathan Cronkite.
COOKIES - JUNIOR
Sugar, No Chocolate: Eva O’Hara and Danika Winn, first; Allie Embryo, third.
Chocolate Chips: Charlotte Weddle, Collan Watkins, Simon Burrier and Nicholas Cronkite, first places; Julia Smith, Abigail Shriner, James Schley, Danika Winn and Cordell Barton, second place.
Other: Mason Garmon.
Bar: Sawyer Burrier and Landon Greenwood, first places.
Brownies, Chocolate Plain, no icing: Elena Mortenson, first place and Reserve Champion; Charlotte Weddle, first.
Refrigerator Sliced: Kaylin Duman.
Rolled, cut with a cookie cutter: Abigail Shriner, second.
Snickerdoodle: Avery Pollock, Landon Greenwood, Dalen Ogg, Adrian Schwam, first places; Danika Winn, third place.
Peanut Butter: Triston Higgins, first place and Grand Champion. Gianna Schley, first, and Danika Winn, second.
Cookie - Gluten-free: Adrian Schwam, Nathan Cronkite.
CANDIES - JUNIOR
Microwave Candy: Maya Patterson.
FRUIT PIES - JUNIOR
Apple: Sam Heiland, first and Grand Champion. Kaylin Duman, first, and Delaney Ogg, second.
Peach: Sam Heiland, first.
MISCELLANEOUS - JUNIOR
Cake Decorating: Collan Watkins, first and Grand Champion; Abigail Shriner, second.
No-bake Cookies: Phoebe Spence.
Bread Machine (from scratch): Triston Higgins, first; Abigail Shriner and Collan Watkins, second.
Animal Treats: Maya Patterson and Allie Embrey, first place.
