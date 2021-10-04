The following is a list of the Youth Building results from the 2021 Great Frederick Fair. Placings are listed in order of first, second, third, etc.
FOOD PRESERVATION - SENIOR
Applesauce: Isaac O'Hara, second.
Peaches, Halves or Pieces: Colton Williamson.
Tomato Juice: Benjamin Cronkite, first, Grand Champion, Class Champion; Isaac O'Hara, first, Class Champion.
Beans, Green or Wax (Regular): Caroline Clark.
Tomatoes, Whole: Isaac O'Hara.
Tomatoes, Broken: Isaac O'Hara, second.
Miscellaneous Fruit or Vegetable: Isaac O'Hara.
Spaghetti Sauce: Isaac O'Hara.
Other Fruit Jam: Isaac O'Hara, first place and Class Champion; Baylee Winn, first; Colton Williamson, second.
Strawberry Preserves: Isaac O'Hara, second.
Cucumber Pickle: Baylee Winn.
Miscellaneous Relish: Baylee Winn, first place, Reserve Champion, Class Champion.
Salsa: Benjamin Cronkite, first and Class Champion; Dalena Bryant, first place.
Dilly Beans: Caroline Clark, first and Class Champion.
FOOD PRESERVATION - JUNIOR
Applesauce: Eva O'Hara, second.
Tomato Juice: Nicholas Cronkite, first place, Grand Champion, Class Champion; Delaney Clark and Eva O'Hara, first place.
Beans, Green or Wax (Regular): Nicholas Cronkite and Preston Clark, both first.
Beans, Green or Wax (Fancy): Abigail Shriner, second.
Carrots, Whole or Sliced: Adrian Schwam.
Tomatoes, Whole: Ella Bradham, first and Class Champion; Maddie Gordon, Lucy Bradham, Eva O'Hara and Breana Schwam, first place; Rylan Gordon, second.
Tomatoes, Broken: Eva O'Hara, first place, Grand Champion and Class Champion; Delaney Clark, first and Reserve Class Champion; Rylan Gordon, Maddie Gordon, Lucy Bradham, Ella Bradham, Maya Patterson and Breana Schwam, first places; Adrian Schwam, second.
Miscellaneous Fruit or Vegetable: Maddie Gordon, Adrian Schwam, Breana Schwam, Nicholas Cronkite, all first.
Spaghetti Sauce: Maddie Gordon, first place and Class Champion; Nicholas Cronkite, first place and Reserve Class Champion; Peyton Bowen, Maya Patterson, Breana Schwam and Eva O'Hara, all first place.
Grape Jelly: Maddie Gordon and Peyton Bowen, first places.
Apple Jelly: Peyton Bowen and Maddie Gordon, first places.
Other Fruit Jelly: Danika Winn, first; Nicholas Cronkite, second.
Other Fruit Jam: Eva O'Hara and Danika Winn, first; Gavin Williamson, second.
Strawberry Preserves: Alison Roles, Maya Patterson and Eva O'Hara, all first.
Fruit Butter: Breana Schwam, second.
Dill Pickle: Maya Patterson, Adrian Schwam, Nicholas Cronkite, Breana Schwam, all firsts.
Cucumber Pickle: Danika Winn, first.
Bread & Butter Pickle: Adrian Schwam and Breana Schwam, both first.
Pickles By Mix: Delaney Clark.
Pepper Relish: Breana Schwam.
Miscellaneous Relish: Danika Winn.
Miscellaneous Pickle: Danika Winn, first place, Grand Champion and Class Champion; Nicholas Cronkite and Eva O'Hara, both first.
Home Dried Vegetable or Fruit: Delaney Clark, Breana Schwam, both first.
Home Dried Herb: Delaney Clark, first place and Class Champion; Breana Schwam and Adrian Schwam, both first.
Salsa: Breana Schwam, Adrian Schwam, firs places; Abigail Shriner, second place.
Dilly Beans: Preston Clark.
HOME FURNISHINGS & FAMILY LIFE:
TABLE SETTINGS - SENIOR
Breakfast Setting: Benjamin Cronkite, first place, Grand Champion and Class Champion.
HOME FURNISHINGS - SENIOR
Decorator Pillow: Caroline Clark, first place, Reserve Champion, Class Champion; Jaedyn Fitzpatrick and Mia McGuffin, both second.
Wood Hand-Crafted Article for Home: Dakota Bostian, second.
Original or Decorated Picture Frame: Emma Baker, first place, Reserve Champion and Class Champion; Shookstown Club, nine first places, two second places; Dakota Bostian, first place and Reserve Class Champion.
Wreath or Hanging Class: Caroline Clark.
Miscellaneous (not listed): Dakota Bostian, first; Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, second.
NEEDLECRAFT - SENIOR
Knitted Article (not clothing): Jaedyn Fitzpatrick, first.
Miscellaneous (not listed): Tuscarora FFA, 17 firsts, 14 second places and one third.
FAMILY LIFE - SENIOR
Child's Homemade Toy (Kit, no stuffed animals or dolls): Dakota Bostian, second.
HOME FURNISHINGS & FAMILY LIFE
HOME FURNISHINGS - JUNIOR:
First Pillow: Mila Pollock, first and Class Champion.
Decorator Pillow: Mila Pollock, first and Class Champion.
Room Accessories Unit: Triston Higgins, first and Class Champion.
Wood Hand-Crafted Article for Home: Eliana Bergman, first and Class Champion; Jeremy Bergman, first and Reserve Class Champion; Colton Bostian, first; Madison Oden, second place.
Stitched Hand-Crafted Article for Home: Preston Clark, first place, Reserve Champion and Class Champion; Mila Pollock, first and Reserve Class Champion.
Original or Decorated Picture Frame: Madison Oden, first and Class Champion; Triston Higgins, first and Reserve Class Champion; Colton Bostian and Collan Watkins, both first place; Breana Schwam, second.
Wreath or Hanging Class: Madison Oden, first and Reserve Class Champion; Elias Kelly, first place; Breana Schwam, second.
Fabric Crafted Article for Home: Danika Winn, first and Class Champion; Preston Clark, first and Reserve Class Champion.
Miscellaneous (not listed): Mila Pollock, first and Class Champion; Breana Schwam, first and Reserve Class Champion; Colton Bostian, first place.
NEEDLEWORK - JUNIOR
Counted Cross Stitch: Breann Schwam, first and Class Champion.
Stamped Cross Stitch: Breana Schwam, first and Class Champion.
Needlepoint: Breana Schwam, first place, Reserve Champion and Class Champion.
Hand-stitched Article for Home (not clothing): Breana Schwam, first place, Class Champion.
Machine-stitched Article for Home (not clothing): Abigail Shriner, first place and Reserve Class Champion; Breana Schwam, first.
NEEDLECRAFT - JUNIOR
Braided: Eryn Kline, first and Class Champion; Breana Schwam, first place.
Miscellaneous (not listed): Breana Schwam, first place, Reserve Champion and Class Champion.
FAMILY LIFE - JUNIOR
Child's Homemade Toy (Kit): Elias Kelly, first and Class Champion.
Stuffed Animal or Doll (Kit): Breana Schwam.
POSTERS - SENIOR
FFA Promotional: Brunswick FFA, eight first places, three seconds and one third place; Linganore FFA, one second place and one third.
4-H Promotional: Isaac O'Hara, first place and Grand Champion; Lillian Kelly, first place and Reserve Champion.
Animal Science: Isaac O'Hara, first place and Grand Champion; Frederick FFA, first place and Reserve Champion; Urbana FFA, seven firsts, seven seconds; four third places; Oakdale FFA, seven firsts, six second places, three third places; Frederick FFA, nine first places, five seconds, two third places; Brunswick FFA: two firsts, one second.
Careers: Brunswick FFA, Grand Champion, four firsts, seven second places, three third places; Isaac O'Hara, first place; Frederick FFA: four first places, four second places; Urbana FFA: two first places.
Conservation: Frederick FFA: Grand Champion, six first and two third places.
Plant Science or Horticulture: Urbana FFA, Grand Champion, six firsts, two seconds, three third places; Brunswick FFA, first and Reserve Champion, 10 first places, nine seconds, seven third places; Middletown FFA, five firsts, six seconds, four third places; Frederick FFA, one first place, two seconds, two third places.
Home Safety: Brunswick FFA, first and Grand Champion.
Ag Science and Technology: Linganore FFA, Grand Champion and Reserve Champion, five first places, 23 second, 21 third places; Oakdale FFA, 11 second places, two thirds; Brunswick FFA, two seconds, one third place.
Computer Generated: Middletown FFA, Grand Champion, three firsts, five seconds, one third place; Linganore FFA, eight firsts, 46 second places.
Agricultural Safety: Isaac O'Hara, first place and Grand Champion; Nathan Cronkite, first place and Reserve Champion; Linganore FFA: two firsts, seven seconds, four third places; Brunswick FFA, one first, six seconds, one third place; Middletown FFA, one first, five seconds, three third places.
POSTERS - JUNIOR
4-H Promotional: Isaiah Kelly, first and Grand Champion; Rhiannon Kelly, first and Reserve Champion; Eva O'Hara and Madison Oden, first places.
Animal Science: Rhiannon Kelly, first and Grand Champion; Maya Patterson, first and Reserve Champion; Breana Schwam, first.
Plant Science or Horticulture: Kylee Morris and Breana Schwam, first places.
PLAN & PLANT FOR BEAUTY
ARRANGEMENTS - SENIOR
Fresh Flower, suitable for dining room table: Linganore FFA, three firsts, 12 seconds, eight third places.
Silk Flower, suitable for dining room table: Catoctin FFA.
Fresh Flower, coffee table: Catoctin FFA, 10 firsts, 10 second places, six thirds.
Dried Flower Arrangement: Frederick CTC.
One Sided Arrangement (Fresh): Middletown FFA, two firsts, eight second places.
Holiday (Fresh or Silk): Middletown FFA, six first places, seven second places, nine thirds; Ellie Baker, second place.
Special Ocasion (Fresh or Silk): Ellie Baker.
Bud Vase: Linganore FFA, Grand Champion, 16 first places, 10 second places; Oakdale FFA, six firsts, three second places, nine thirds; Middletown FFA, 14 firsts, 34 second places, two thirds; Urbana FFA, nine firsts, five seconds; Catoctin FFA, 15 first places, 15 seconds; Brunswick FFA, seven seconds, five third places; Lewistown Mountain View, one third place.
MINIATURES - SENIOR
Miniature Arrangement (Fresh): Brunswick FFA, four first places, nine seconds, three third places.
Miniature Arrangement (Silk): Middletown FFA, six firsts, seven second places, one third.
CORSAGES - SENIOR
Corsage, 1 Fresh Flower: Linganore FFA: Reserve Champion, 14 first places, 10 seconds, three third places; Brunswick FFA, seven firsts, 11 second places, six thirds; Urbana FFA, seven firsts, four seconds, three third places; Tuscarora FFA, four firsts, eight second places, five third places.
Corsage, More Than 1 Fresh Flower: Linganore FFA, 11 firsts, nine seconds, five third places; Catoctin FFA, eight firsts, 13 seconds, seven thirds; Tuscarora FFA, seven firsts, three seconds, two third places; Urbana FFA, three firsts, three seconds, four third places; Brunswick FFA, four firsts, nine seconds, five third places.
Make It Silk Corsage: Urbana FFA, two firsts and two second places.
Wrist Corsage: Tuscarora FFA.
SPECIALTY ITEMS - SENIOR
Terrariums: Tuscarora FFA, five firsts, 13 second places.
Wreath (flower arrangement of silk or dried material on a wreath): Tuscarora FFA, eight firsts, nine seconds; Frederick FFA, 10 firsts, 15 second places, five thirds.
Fairy Garden: Middletown FFA, seven firsts, nine second places, seven thirds.
Dried Door Decoration: Frederick CTC.
POTTED PLANTS - SENIOR
African Violet (in bloom): Joanna Cleaver, first and Class Champion.
Non-Flowering Plant: Tuscarora FFA, five firsts, 10 second places.
Vine: Joanna Cleaver.
Miscellaneous: Joanna Cleaver.
HORTICULTURE - SENIOR
Chrysanthemum/Aster: Isaac O'Hara.
Marigold: Isaac O'Hara, second; Frederick CTC: two firsts, five seconds, five third places.
Zinnia: Isaac O'Hara, first; Tuscarora FFA, two firsts, three seconds, three thirds; Frederick CTC, two firsts, eight seconds, two third places.
Celosia: Frederick CTC, four firsts, seven second places and Class Champion; Tuscarora FFA, two firsts, seven second places, two thirds.
Gomphrena: Tuscarora FFA, three firsts, eight second places.
Miscellaneous, not listed: Isaac O'Hara.
PLAN & PLANT FOR BEAUTY
ARRANGEMENTS - JUNIOR
Silk Flower (for coffee table): Collan Watkins, Triston Higgins, first places.
One Sided Arrangement (fresh): Penny Conlon.
Holiday (fresh or silk): Penny Conlon and Triston Higgins, first.
CORSAGES - JUNIOR
Make it Silk Challenge: Triston Higgins.
SPECIALTY ITEMS - JUNIOR
Wreath: Peyton Bowen and Triston Higgins, first.
Fairy Garden: Penny Conlon.
POTTED PLANTS - JUNIOR
Vine: Isiah Kelly.
Miscellaneous: Rhiannon Kelly.
HORTICULTURE - JUNIOR
Chrysanthemum/Aster: Eva O'Hara.
Rose: Eva O'Hara.
Marigold: Eva O'Hara.
Zinnia: Eva O'Hara.
Miscellaneous (not listed): Eva O'Hara, second; Abigail Shriner, third.
CLUB BOOKS & DISPLAYS
Club Posters: Brenda Seiss, first and Class Champion; Catoctin FFA and Michael Turell, first places; Alpha Alpaca 4-H Club, second.
Club Secretary Book: Valley Urbanites 4-H Club, first and Class Champion; Rabbit Raisers, Alpha Alpaca 4-H Club, Brenda Seiss, first places; Tailwaggers, Catoctin FFA, second.
Club Treasury Book: Tailwaggers, first and Class Champion; Valley Urbanites, Brenda Seiss, first; Catoctin FFA, Alpha Alpaca 4-H Club, second.
Club Scrap Book: Brenda Seiss, first and Class Champion; Catoctin FFA, first and Reserve Class Champion, Michael Turell, first; Tailwaggers, second.
Club Program Book: Valley Urbanites, first and Class Champion; Tailwaggers, Brenda Seiss, second place.
Club Booths or Displays: Valley Urbanites 4-H Club, Rabbit Raisers, Frederick 4-H Naturalist, and Catoctin FFA, first; Tailwaggers, second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.