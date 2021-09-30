The following is a list of the Youth Dairy Goat Show results from the 2021 Great Frederick Fair. Placings are listed in order of first, second, third, etc.
DAIRY GOATS
Dairy Goats — Fitting & Showing, Senior Fitting & Showing: Calie Bloomfield, Grand Champion; Rachael Frank, Dana Frank, Mia McGuffin.
Intermediate Fitting & Showing (11-13 years): Allen Jaworski, Julia Smith.
Junior Fitting & Showing (8-10 years): Michael Bloomfield, Caroline Jaworski, Abigail Shriner.
First Year Intermediate Fitting & Showing: Nicholas Cronkite, Tristan Van Echo, second and third.
First Year Junior Fitting & Showing: Johanna Ottesen, Champion.
Master Showman: Shea Cencula, Grand Champion.
ALPINE
Junior Doe: Samara Royal, Reserve Champion.
Intermediate Doe: Julia Smith.
Dry Yearling: Caroline Jaworski, Champion.
LAMANCHA
Junior Doe: Kiandra Strickhouser.
Senior Doe: Calie Bloomfield.
Dry Yearling: Calie Bloomfield.
Doe in Milk, 4 years and under 5: Kiandra Strickhouser, Reserve Champion.
Doe in Milk, 5 years and older: Dana Frank.
NUBIAN
Intermediate Doe: Caroline Jaworski.
OBERSHASLI
Intermediate Doe: Abigail Shriner.
Dry Yearling: Abigail Shriner, Allen Jaworski.
Doe in Milk, 2 years and under 3: Tristan Van Echo, Grand Champion, Champion; Tyrone Van Echo, Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion.
SAANEN
Junior Doe: Shea Cencula, Reserve Champion, Champion.
Doe in Milk, 2 years, under 3: Shea Cencula, Grand Champion, Champion.
TOGGENBURG
Doe in Milk, 3 years and under 4: Rachael Frank.
Doe in Milk, 5 years and older: Rachael Frank.
RECORDED GRADE
Dry Yearling: Allen Jaworski, Champion; Julia Smith, Reserve Champion, and third and fourth.
Junior Get of Sire, 3 does under 2 years not in milk: Julia Smith.
Doe in Milk, 4 years and under 5: Rachael Frank, first and second.
NIGERIAN DWARF
Junior Doe: Calie Bloomfield, Michael Bloomfield, Calie Bloomfield third and fourth, Kelly Blahut.
Intermediate Doe: Calie Bloomfield, Benjamin Cronkite.
Senior Doe: Nicholas Cronkite, Johanna Ottesen.
Dry Yearling: Calie Bloomfield, Champion; Calie Bloomfield, Reserve Champion, Mia McGuffin, Calie Bloomfield, Temperance Huscha, Kelly Blahut.
Junior Herd: Calie Bloomfield.
Doe in Milk, 2 years and under 3: Benjamin Cronkite, first and second.
Doe in Milk, 3 years and under 4: Calie Bloomfield, Benjamin Cronkite, second and third.
Doe in Milk, 4 years and under 5: Calie Bloomfield, Nissi Ellis.
Doe in Milk, 5 years and older: Calie Bloomfield.
Produce of Dam: Calie Bloomfield.
Dairy Herd: Calie Bloomfield.
PROJECT BASKET
Project Basket: Allena Jaworski, Julia Smith, Shea Cencula, Caroline Jaworski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.