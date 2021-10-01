The following is a list of the Youth Dog Show results from the 2021 Great Frederick Fair. Placings are listed in order of first, second, third, etc.
SHOWMANSHIP
First Year Junior Showmanship: Catalina Caretti.
Open Senior Showmanship: Josephine Andrews.
Elite Showmanship (All ages): Sarah Younkers, first and Grand Champion; Alexandra Broadhurst, second; Joanna Cleaver, fourth.
OBEDIENCE:
Primary (All Ages): Kristyn Mauzy, first and Grand Champion; Catalina Caretti, Benjamin Caretti.
Sub-Novice Junior: Rayna Smith.
Sub-Novice Senior: Joanna Cleaver, first and Grand Champion; Sarah Younkers, Alexandra Broadhurst.
Beginner Novice Senior: Alexandra Broadhurst, first and grand champion; Kristyn Mauzy, Dalena Bryant.
Novice Senior: Josephine Andrews, Joanna Cleaver, Zoe Magnus, Sarah Younkers.
RALLY
Novice Rally, Senior: Joanna Cleaver, first and Grand Champion; Alexandra Broadhurst, Kristyn Mauzy.
Intermediate Rally, Senior: Alexandra Broadhurst, first and Grand Champion; Kristyn Mauzy, Dalena Bryant, Zoe Magnus, Kelly Blahut.
Advanced Rally, Senior: Kelly Blahut, first and Grand Champion; Joanna Cleaver.
TRICKS
Tricks, Senior: Joanna Cleaver, Kristyn Mauzy, Alexandra Broadhurst, Zoe Magnus, Dalena Bryant.
CANINE DRESS UP: Kristyn Mauzy, Catalina Caretti, Rayna Smith, Benjamin Caretti.
