The following is a list of the Youth Dog Show results from the 2021 Great Frederick Fair. Placings are listed in order of first, second, third, etc.

SHOWMANSHIP

First Year Junior Showmanship: Catalina Caretti.

Open Senior Showmanship: Josephine Andrews.

Elite Showmanship (All ages): Sarah Younkers, first and Grand Champion; Alexandra Broadhurst, second; Joanna Cleaver, fourth.

OBEDIENCE:

Primary (All Ages): Kristyn Mauzy, first and Grand Champion; Catalina Caretti, Benjamin Caretti.

Sub-Novice Junior: Rayna Smith.

Sub-Novice Senior: Joanna Cleaver, first and Grand Champion; Sarah Younkers, Alexandra Broadhurst.

Beginner Novice Senior: Alexandra Broadhurst, first and grand champion; Kristyn Mauzy, Dalena Bryant.

Novice Senior: Josephine Andrews, Joanna Cleaver, Zoe Magnus, Sarah Younkers.

RALLY

Novice Rally, Senior: Joanna Cleaver, first and Grand Champion; Alexandra Broadhurst, Kristyn Mauzy.

Intermediate Rally, Senior: Alexandra Broadhurst, first and Grand Champion; Kristyn Mauzy, Dalena Bryant, Zoe Magnus, Kelly Blahut.

Advanced Rally, Senior: Kelly Blahut, first and Grand Champion; Joanna Cleaver.

TRICKS

Tricks, Senior: Joanna Cleaver, Kristyn Mauzy, Alexandra Broadhurst, Zoe Magnus, Dalena Bryant.

CANINE DRESS UP: Kristyn Mauzy, Catalina Caretti, Rayna Smith, Benjamin Caretti.

