The following is a list of the Youth English Horse Show results from the 2021 Great Frederick Fair. Placings are listed in order of first, second, third, etc.
Horse and Pony
Senior Fitting & Showing: Corinn Gregory, Cheyenne Van Echo.
All Day Walk/Trot: Cheyenne Van Echo, Catalina Caretti, Corinn Gregory.
Senior Pleasure Seat: Cheyenne Van Echo, Corinn Gregory.
Senior Hunter Seat: Corinn Gregory, Cheyenne Van Echo.
Senior Pleasure Under Saddle: Cheyenne Van Echo, Corinn Gregory.
Junior Pleasure Under Saddle: Catalina Caretti.
Senior Hunter Under Saddle: Corinn Gregory, Cheyenne Van Echo.
Senior Command: Cheyenne Van Echo, Corinn Gregory.
Junior Command: Catalina Caretti.
Novice Rider W/T: Penny Conlon.
Novice Rider Command W/T: Penny Conlon.
Senior Pleasure O/F 18 inch: Corinn Gregory, Cheyenne Van Echo.
Senior Hunter O/F 2 foot: Cheyenne Van Echo, Corinn Gregory.
Senior Handy Hunter O/F 2.6 or 3 foot: Corinn Gregory, Cheyenne Van Echo.
