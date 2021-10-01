The following is a list of the Youth English Horse Show results from the 2021 Great Frederick Fair. Placings are listed in order of first, second, third, etc.

Horse and Pony

Senior Fitting & Showing: Corinn Gregory, Cheyenne Van Echo.

All Day Walk/Trot: Cheyenne Van Echo, Catalina Caretti, Corinn Gregory.

Senior Pleasure Seat: Cheyenne Van Echo, Corinn Gregory.

Senior Hunter Seat: Corinn Gregory, Cheyenne Van Echo.

Senior Pleasure Under Saddle: Cheyenne Van Echo, Corinn Gregory.

Junior Pleasure Under Saddle: Catalina Caretti.

Senior Hunter Under Saddle: Corinn Gregory, Cheyenne Van Echo.

Senior Command: Cheyenne Van Echo, Corinn Gregory.

Junior Command: Catalina Caretti.

Novice Rider W/T: Penny Conlon.

Novice Rider Command W/T: Penny Conlon.

Senior Pleasure O/F 18 inch: Corinn Gregory, Cheyenne Van Echo.

Senior Hunter O/F 2 foot: Cheyenne Van Echo, Corinn Gregory.

Senior Handy Hunter O/F 2.6 or 3 foot: Corinn Gregory, Cheyenne Van Echo.

