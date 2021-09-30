The following is a list of the Youth Rabbit Show results from the 2021 Great Frederick Fair. Placings are listed in order of first, second, third, etc.
CALIFORNIAN
Junior Buck: Simon Burrier, first and second; Ella Burrier.
Junior Doe: Ella Burrier, Simon Burrier, Ella Burrier.
Intermediate Buck: Simon Burrier.
Intermediate Doe: Ella Burrier, Simon Burrier.
Senior Buck: Simon Burrier, Benjamin Cronkite, Ella Burrier.
Senior Doe: Ella Burrier, Benjamin Cronkite.
CHAMPAGNE d’ARGENT
Junior Buck: Kenzie Lewis.
Junior Doe: Kenzie Lewis.
Senior Doe: Middletown FFA (Team/Company).
ENGLISH LOP
Junior Buck: Paige Baker, two firsts, and second and third.
Junior Doe: Paige Baker, two firsts and second.
Senior Buck: Paige Baker.
Senior Doe: Paige Baker, first and second.
FLEMISH GIANT
Senior Buck: Paige Baker.
Senior Doe: Paige Baker.
FRENCH LOP
Junior Buck: Mia McGuffin.
Senior Buck: Landon John and Mia McGuffin, first.
Senior Doe: Mia McGuffin, first and second, and Kaylin Duman.
NEW ZEALAND
Intermediate Buck: Benjamin Cronkite, first and second.
SATIN
Senior Buck: Abigail Shriner.
Senior Doe: Abigail Shriner.
SILVER FOX
Senior Buck: Liliana Crum.
Senior Doe: Liliana Crum, two firsts, a second and third.
4-CLASS RABBITS:
AMERICAN FUZZY LOP
Junior Doe: Mia McGuffin: first and second.
DUTCH
Junior Doe: Middletown FFA (Team/Company) and Temperance Huscha, both first.
Senior Buck: Temperance Huscha.
Senior Doe: Temperance, two firsts.
ENGLISH ANGORA
Senior Buck: Adalynn DeFrehn.
HOLLAND LOP
Junior Buck: Mia McGuffin and Zoe Carothers, first; Mia McGuffin and Alexis Carothers (two), second; Mia McGuffin and Kylee Morris, third; Mia McGuffin, Adalynn DeFrehn.
Junior Doe: Alexis Carothers and Kaylin Duman, firsts; Mia McGuffin, Adalynn DeFrehn, Zoe Carothers.
Senior Buck: Rhiannon Kelly and Alexis Carothers, firsts; Adalynn DeFrehn and Brianna Bongard, second; Mia McGuffin and Kaylin Duman, third; Alexis Carothers and Mason Garmon, fourth; Mia McGuffin, fifth.
Senior Dow: Kaylin Duman and Zoe Carothers, first; Kaylin Duman and Alexis Carothers, second; Alexis Carothers, two third places; Matix Garmon and Mia McGuffin, fourth, Kaylin Duman, fifth; and Mia McGuffin, sixth.
MINI LOP
Junior Buck: Abigail Shriner.
Senior Buck: Addyson Harrigan.
Senior Doe: Abigail Shriner, two firsts and one second.
MINI REX
Junior Doe: Sawyer Burrier, first; Mason Saylor, two firsts; Landon Saylor, second and third.
Senior Buck: Mason Saylor and Emma Greeves, first; Emma Greeves, second and third; Christian Johnson, Sage Getting, Jeremiah Bauerlein.
Senior Doe: Emma Greeves, Mason Saylor and Landon Saylor, all first; Mason Saylor, second.
NETHERLAND DWARF
Junior Doe: Kenzie Lewis, three firsts and one second.
Senior Buck: Kenzie Lewis, two firsts; Elizabeth Iferd, first.
Senior Doe: Elizabeth Iferd, two firsts; Kenzie Lewis, four firsts.
REX
Senior Doe: Kelly Blahut.
LIONHEAD
Junior Buck: Mia McGuffin.
Junior Doe: Mia McGuffin.
MEAT RABBITS
Fryer-AOB: Avery Harbaugh.
Fryer-Californian: Ella Burrier, Simon Burrier, Sawyer Burrier.
Fryer-New Zealand: Brianna Bongard, Benjamin Cronkite, fourth.
Roaster-AOB 1: Megan Downing, Abigail Shriner.
Roaster-Californian 1: Ella Burrier and Emma Baker, first; James Schley, Julia Marl, Benjamin Cronkite.
Roaster-Californian 2: Mia McGuffin, Sawyer Burrier, Ella Burrier, Sawyer Burrier, Simon Burrier fifth and sixth, Benjamin Cronkite.
Roaster-Californian d’Argent 1: Leann Ahalt, Mason Saylor, Landon Saylor.
Roaster-Champagne d’Argent 2: Gianna Schley, second; and Kenzie Lewis, third.
Roaster-New Zealand 1: Benjamin Cronkite, first and second; Abigail Shriner, Benjamin Cronkite.
Roaster-New Zealand 2: Alexis Carothers, Zoe Carothers, Benjamin Cronkite.
Meat Pen-AOB: Landon John.
Meat Pen-Californian: Sawyer Burrier, Simon Burrier, Ella Burrier.
Meat Pen-New Zealand: Benjamin Cronkite, Abigail Shriner.
Classroom Meat Pen-AOB: Middletown FFA.
RABBIT SHOWMANSHIP
Novice: Gianna Schley, Adalynn DeFrehn, Landon Saylor, Rhiannon Kelly, Julia Marl; Abigail Shriner, Kylee Morris and Sage Getting, all fifth; Mason Garmon, Addyson Harrigan, Matix Garmon, Avery Harbaugh.
Intermediate: Alexis Carothers.
Senior: Benjamin Cronkite, Ella Burrier, Mia McGuffin.
RABBIT CONTESTS
RABBIT AGILITY
Senior Rabbit Agility: Alexis Carothers, Mia McGuffin, Addyson Harrigan, Rhiannon Kelly, and Ella Burrier, seventh.
RABBIT SKILL-A-THON
Junior Rabbit Skill-a-Thon: Temperance Huscha, second; Adalynn DeFrehen, third, and Sawyer Burrier, fourth.
Intermediate Rabbit Skill-a-Thon: Simon Burrier.
Senior Rabbit Skill-a-Thon: Paige Baker, Emma Greeves, Benjamin Cronkite, Ella Burrier.
EDUCATIONAL /PROMO
Rabbit Education/Promo Program: Matix Garmon, Emma Greeves, Adalynn DeFrehn, Simon Burrier, Rhiannon Kelly and Mason Garmon, all first; Ella Burrier, Mia McGuffin and Sawyer Burrier, all second.
Rabbit Dress Up: Christian Jansson and Mason Garmon, first; Julia Marl and Mia McGuffin, second; Temperance Huscha and Kaylin Duman, third; Matix Garmon, fourth; Adalynn DeFrehn and Alexis Carothers, fifth; Sage Getting and Rhiannon Kelly, sixth; Addyson Harrigan, seventh.
