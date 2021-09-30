The following is a list of the Youth Meat Goat Show results from the 2021 Great Frederick Fair. Placings are listed in order of first, second, third, etc.
BOER
Doe Kid, 4-7 months: Chloe Glass, first and second; Franklin Thompson.
Doe Kid, 8-12 months: Isabella Thompson, Alyssa Slimmer.
Pair of Doe Kids, under 12 months: Chloe Glass.
Yearling Doe 12-24 months: Chloe Glass.
Aged Does, 3 years and older: Kylee Cramer.
MARKET GOATS
Light Weight Market Goat A: Katie Glass, Austin Van Echo, Landon Saylor.
Light Weight Market Goat B: Cheyenne Van Echo, Chasity Campbell, Kyleigh Donnelly, Abigail Shriner.
Light Weight Market Goat C: Jacob Keeney, Mckenzi Forrest, Evelyn Bryant, Mason Saylor.
Medium Weight Market Goat A: Elizabeth Iferd, Cheyenne Van Echo, Chasity Campbell, Tristen Crum, Jacob Keeney, Mason Saylor, Jonas Ruby, Tyrone Van Echo.
Medium Weight Market Goat B: Gracie Stephens, Katie Glass, Tristen Crum, Liliana Crum, Michael Thomas, Josephine Andrews.
Medium Weight Market Goat C: Mila Pollock, Mckenzi Forrest, Katie Glass, Tristen Crum, Liliana Crum.
Medium-Heavy Weight Market Goat A: Abigail Shriner, Chloe Glass, Trey Glass, Chloe Glass, Josephine Andrews.
Medium-Heavy Weight Market Goat B: Trey Glass, Tristan Van Echo, Josephine Andrews.
Heavy Weight Market Goat A: Kyleigh Donnelly, Kylee Cramer, Kyleigh Donnelly, Mila Pollock, Gracie Stephens, Mckenzi Forrest.
Heavy Weight Market Goat B: Alyssa Slimmer, Chloe Glass, Kyleigh Donnelly, Jake Montgomery.
Heavy Weight Market Goat C: Katie Glass, first and second; Jake Montgomery.
MEAT GOAT FITTING & SHOWING
Senior Fitting & Showing, 14-19: Gracie Stephens, Cheyenne Van Echo, Katie Glass, Mia McGuffin, Evalyn Bryant, Kyleigh Donnelly, Tristen Crum.
Intermediate Fitting & Showing, 11-13: Kenzie Lewis, Mckenzi Forrest, Kylee Cramer, Tyrone Van Echo, Trey Glass, Liliana Crum, Tristan Van Echo.
Junior Fitting & Showing (8-10): Chloe Glass, Jake Montgomery, Abigail Shriner.
First Year Senior Fitting & Showing: Alyssa Slimmer, Jacob Keeney, Chasity Campbell.
First Year Intermediate Fitting & Showing: Isabella Thompson, Mason Saylor, Elizabeth Iferd, Michael Thomas.
First Year Junior Fitting & Showing: Mila Pollock, Landon Saylor, Jonas Ruby, Austin Van Echo.
PYGMY GOATS
Doe Kid, 4-7 months: Kenzie Lewis.
Yearling Doe, 12-24 months: Cheyenne Van Echo, Mia McGuffin, Kenzie Lewis, Mia McGuffin, Tristan Van Echo.
Does, 2-3 years old: Austin Van Echo, Kenzie Lewis, second, third and fourth; Tristan Van Echo, Tyrone Van Echo.
Aged Does, 3 years and older: Cheyenne Van Echo, first and second.
Pair of Does, over 12 months: Kenzie Lewis, Tristan Van Echo, Cheyenne Van Echo.
MYOTONIC GOATS
Doe Kid, 4-7 months: Kenzie Lewis, Tristan Van Echo, Austin Van Echo, Tyrone Van Echo.
Yearling Doe, 12-24 months: Cheyenne Van Echo.
Does, 2-3 years old: Cheyenne Van Echo, Tristan Van Echo.
Aged Does, 3 years and older: Cheyenne Van Echo, first and second.
Pair of Does, over 12 months: Cheyenne Van Echo, first and second.
The following is a list of the Youth Meat Goat Show results from the 2021 Great Frederick Fair. Placings are listed in order of first, second, third, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.