The Frederick Green-walled Garden Club, a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland Inc., recently received the Jean Lowry Sustainable Landscape Award for the Catoctin Furnace Kitchen Garden and Pollinator Landscape Project. The location of the gardens are on the grounds of the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society’s Historic Collier Log Cabin in Thurmont.
This prestigious award, named in memory of Jean Lowry who was a Master Gardener and the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland director, recognizes landscape displays with environmental practices. There is an educational component that teaches the benefits of sustainable landscape to the local community; and, evidence of successful efforts to improve or reverse degradation of natural resources. An eligible garden is required to be completed and maintained for at least one year.
Beginning in 2018, the Green-walled Garden Club, in partnership with the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society and students from the Silver Oak Academy of Taneytown, created, planted and has maintained a raised bed kitchen garden of herbs and vegetables that may have been harvested during the early to late 1800s. In 2019, the Green-walled Garden Club received a grant from the Monarch Alliance and created a monarch waystation pollinator garden, in close proximity to the kitchen garden, to attract natural pollinators to nectar producing flowers and other native plants. These two gardens create an oasis for pollinators and an enhanced green space on the grounds of the historic Collier Log Cabin; and offers an opportunity for educating the public about native plants and the role of pollinators in successful gardening. It also includes an emphasis of what might have been grown in the region during the era when the Catoctin Furnace was in operation.
In 2020, the Green-walled Garden Club received the National Garden Club Inc., Plant America Grant that has been used to extend the monarch waystation pollinator landscape garden, adding shrubs to complement the perennials, and to give structure to the garden in the winter. It also provides signage and educational materials for the public and Frederick County Public School students who visit the historic Collier Log Cabin on field trips. An added project during the summer of 2020 was adding signage to identify each type of plant in the garden with future plans for a permanent sign at the Collier Log Cabin to share the “whys” of a kitchen and pollinator garden.
You may visit a virtual video of the gardens at www.youtube.com.
