The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announces the promotion of Margaret “Maggie” Henderson to the role of Crisis Support Lead, responsible for overseeing all operations of the FCSO Victim Services Unit.
“Maggie is a true, dedicated professional with a passion for victim advocacy,” said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations commander. “I am proud of her accomplishment with this promotion and am confident, that with her leadership, the citizens of Frederick County will continue to receive excellent resources from our FCSO VSU.”
Henderson has been with the FCSO for more than 10 years, with her most recent role as the victim and witness coordinator. She replaces Theresa Hiegel in this new position.
Henderson’s responsibilities in this new role include, but are not limited to the following: Manages and directs all victim/witness services for the FCSO to include referrals, liaison services, crisis intervention, training and support; supervises the VSU; assists criminal investigation and patrol personnel on victim matters; responds on scene, 24/7, to provide crisis intervention services and information to victims and witnesses of crime; meets with victims and witnesses on scene to provide support/crisis intervention counseling and makes necessary referrals to appropriate social service agencies; assists the FCSO Criminal Investigative Unit in researching criminal/civil backgrounds of citizens requesting the return of weapons; provides advocacy for victims and acts as a liaison with service organizations to locate resources; represents the FCSO on the local, state, and national level on task forces, with advocacy groups, and with allied criminal justice agencies to address victim and witness issues; advocates for the rights of crime victims; participates on committees working to improve the public’s and the system’s response to victims; and instructs domestic violence, elder abuse, victim/witness related topics, lethality assessments and other topics at in-service training and in-house training for new/lateral recruit deputies.
“This is huge honor and it’s hard to articulate how much it means to be trusted with this position,” said Henderson. “I am truly grateful to the Sheriff, Lt. Crone, and everyone who supported this move. Additionally, Theresa Hiegel, my predecessor and mentor, left me some big shoes to fill and I am so lucky to have been able to learn from her and I hope I can make her proud.”
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is a full-service law enforcement agency; an arm of the court, and a keeper of offenders. In this regard, it exists to serve the more than 250,000 citizens of Frederick County with respect, fairness and compassion. FCSO is committed to the prevention of crime; the protection of life and property; the preservation of peace and order; the enforcement of laws and ordinances; the safeguarding of constitutional guarantees; and safekeeping of prisoners. The men, women and officers of this office nurture public trust by holding themselves to the highest standards of performance and ethics. The FCSO is located at 110 Airport Drive East, Frederick, MD, 21701. Visit www.frederickcosheriff.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.