Since it was established in 1892, the Historical Society of Frederick County, dba Heritage Frederick, has preserved and shared Frederick County history in many ways, including exhibits, research services, walking tours, and other programs for adults and children. Most of these programs were held either in the Museum/Library building on 24 E. Church Street, Frederick, or in the Heritage Garden in the back.
With COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, Heritage Frederick is changing in profound ways to continue its mission through new technology. Led by Executive Director Mary Boswell, Heritage Frederick is reaching out via new online programs and engaging more people.
Heritage Frederick is now offering a new online lecture series, “Heritage Frederick at Home.” Sponsored by FCB Bank, and organized by board member Shuan Butcher, these programs are free, but registration is required by visiting Heritage Frederick’s website frederickhistory.org.
People may also see several interactive online programs, including a Civil War Spy scavenger hunt, where families can walk downtown and look for clues; a Frederick Kids scavenger hunt in Baker Park; and a Heritage Heroes program, in which people of all ages are encouraged to dress up and name their favorite hero, past or present. Simply log on to https://frederickhistory.org/programs/online-programs.
Anyone interested in learning more about Frederick County families or historic properties may also contact Archivist Anita Hoffman at 301-663-1188, ext. 103, or archivist@frederickhistory.org.
Boswell is working with many organizations, consultants, volunteers and staff to develop a new exhibit: "We the People: The Stories of Frederick County." In honor of the City of Frederick’s 275th anniversary, it will trace the area’s population from 12,000 years ago to today. Heritage Frederick will open the exhibit with a virtual tour this fall and have a grand opening with interactive options in the museum in 2021. Woodsboro Bank is the Presenting Sponsor.
Heritage Frederick’s online programs are available at frederickhistory.org. For details, contact Mary Boswell at mboswell@frederickhistory.org.
