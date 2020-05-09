Due to the extraordinary circumstances causing school closures, local high schools are not able to hold their FFA and related plant sales this year. Instead, agriculture programs are donating their student-grown plants to nonprofit organizations.
Brunswick, the Career and Technology Center, Catoctin, Frederick, Middletown and Walkersville high schools are donating plants to their community FFA alumni associations. Linganore High is donating plants to the Linganore New Market Community Show as well as the FFA Alumni Association. Oakdale High is donating to the Greater Urbana Area Food Bank and the New Market Grange. Tuscarora High is donating to The Frederick News-Post Community Garden and Tuscarora Farms. Urbana High is donating to the FFA Alumni Association and the Greater Urbana Area Food Bank.
Schools will communicate information about opportunities for families to purchase plants from nonprofits holding plant sales as information is determined.
